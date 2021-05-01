Invincible Episode 8 Review

My god just the way this episode starts with it raining Immortals blood and seeing his lifeless body hit the gound. Hell, the shock of it all even had Mark tripping. He’s sitting down thinking that his dad has been mind controlled and tries to knock some sense into him but Omni-Man is all like a dad who’s getting attacked by his infant child.

Let me tell you this… there’s this moment when Mark throws a punch and Omni-Man catches it and all I could hear in my head is “and that’s when he realized he f’d up” because this beating… no, this brutalazing display of power that omni-man creates is incredible. I mean, I thought the fight with Battle Beast was as hard as this show was gonna get this season… Now I’m learning there’s levels to this.

[TMB YouTube]