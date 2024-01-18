Fear Street 4 Confirmed: Here’s a Recap of the Last Three movie

Fear Street lovers rejoice! The 4th installment of the intensely scary Fear Street is confirmed. So, before diving right into this one, here’s all you need to remember about the first three movies. The Fear Street trilogy is the adaptation of a series of teen horror novels, written by R.L. Stine. Taking a more gorier and sinister approach than the kid-friendly book series. The director of Fear Street, Leigh Janiak wanted to pay homage to the infamous serial killers and add a witchy flair to the movie series.

The rundown of Fear Street is something like this: A fictional town, Shadyside, Ohio is plagued by killers for centuries. A group of teens must get to the bottom of it while fighting off weapon-yielding serial killers on the loose.

Leigh Janiak has hinted at the fact that the cliffhanger at the end of the 3rd part isn’t a filler for credits and that there is a possibility of another installment of the Netflix movie series. The cherry on top was the announcement of R.L. Stine, himself. He teased the upcoming adaptation of his Fear Street book, The Prom Queen on X.

Fear Street Part One: 1994

Fear Street Part One: 1994 is the movie where everything starts. A group of teenagers, Deena, Sam, Josh, Simon, and Kate are hit in the face with the spooky history of their town, Shadyside. Although it’s not as simple. Skull Mask, aka Ryan Torres, is terrorizing the town and with no end in sight. As the film ends, a new can of worms is opened and it’s found out that the real culprit behind the shady reputation of Shadyside is a witch, Sarah Fier, and her vengeful curse of possessing people to carry out the town killings. The movie stars Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Fred Hechinger, and Gillian Jacobs.

Fear Street Part Two: 1978

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 picks up after the events of the first film, and it shows the story of C. Berman, aka Ziggy (Gillian Jacobs), and how she survived a horrific serial killing spree at Camp Nightwing. Sadie Sink stars as young Ziggy. She and her friends fight the Nightwing Serial Killer, Tommy Slater, and more details on the ominous history and learn why strange things are happening.

Fear Street Part Three: 1666

The series comes to a “supposed end” with Fear Street Part Three: 1666, which focuses on Sarah Fier, a girl, accused of being a witch. Sarah was hung and swore vengeance on the townsfolks, including Pastor Cyrus Miller, whose the titular serial killer in the 3rd film. In the present (1994), Deena’s gang fights to try to end the witch’s terror for good.

Curses are brewing in the witch’s cauldron and things are about to get freakier in the upcoming Fear Street movie. Let’s find out whether it’ll be as successful as the other three series on Netflix.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.