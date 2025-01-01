Mark Wahlberg Takes Flight in High-Stakes Thriller Flight Risk

Lionsgate has released the trailer for Flight Risk, an intense thriller that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Directed by Mel Gibson, the film stars Mark Wahlberg as Daryl Booth, a sinister fugitive being transported through the treacherous Alaskan wilderness. The star-studded cast also includes Michelle Dockery as an Air Marshal and Topher Grace in a pivotal role.

A Dark Side Revealed

Gibson describes Flight Risk as “a tight thriller happening in real time,” designed to exploit the viewer’s fear of flying while unraveling a tense, high-stakes narrative. In an unexpected turn, Wahlberg takes on the role of a balding sociopath, shaving his head daily to embody his chilling character.

“It’s about Mark letting his dark side out in between running his empire and eating lunch with his kids,” says Gibson. “He is a multi-dimensional performer who has managed to find the essence of a deranged, bald-headed sociopath.”

Wahlberg embraced the role, saying, “I loved the chance to play a totally crazy villain again, and this movie delivers on every level.”

A Story of Trust and Tension

Set against the stunning yet unforgiving Alaskan wilderness, Flight Risk follows a pilot (Wahlberg) tasked with transporting an Air Marshal (Dockery) and a dangerous fugitive (Grace) to trial. As secrets emerge, trust erodes, leading to a taut, action-packed confrontation where survival becomes paramount.

Behind the Scenes

Written by Jared Rosenberg and produced by John Davis, John Fox, Bruce Davey, and Mel Gibson, Flight Risk combines gripping storytelling with masterful direction. Gibson’s vision ensures that viewers will experience a suspenseful rollercoaster of emotions.

Lionsgate presents Flight Risk, a production by Media Capital Technologies, Hammerstone Studios, and Blue Rider Media.