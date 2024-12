Paramount Pictures has dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated action thriller Novocaine, giving fans an exciting look at Jack Quaid’s debut as an action hero. In Novocaine, Jack Quaid stars as Nathan Caine, an ordinary bank executive who prefers to keep his life simple and conflict-free. That all changes when he meets the girl of his dreams, played by Amber Midthunder (Prey), and experiences the best night of his life. However, his world comes crashing down when criminals rob his bank and kidnap her.

Nathan, who’s spent his life avoiding confrontation, must now transform into an unlikely hero. His secret weapon? A rare genetic condition that prevents him from feeling pain. What was once his greatest weakness becomes his ultimate superpower as he fights to rescue the woman he loves.

Watch the official trailer for Novocaine now and prepare for a thrill ride where feeling nothing becomes the key to saving everything.

Quaid’s Action Debut and Stellar Cast

The supporting cast includes notable talents like Ray Nicholson, Jacob Batalon, Betty Gabriel, and Matt Walsh, each adding to the film’s dynamic ensemble. Novocaine comes from the directing duo of Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, known for 2022’s sci-fi horror Significant Other. The screenplay is written by Lars Jacobson, with Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, and Drew Simon serving as producers.

Mark Your Calendars

With its blend of action, dark humor, and an intriguing premise, Novocaine promises to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience led by Jack Quaid’s standout performance. The film opens exclusively in theaters on March 14, 2025.