Prime Video Unveils Cross Teaser Trailer Starring Aldis Hodge

Prime Video just dropped the official teaser trailer for their highly anticipated series, Cross, based on the bestselling Alex Cross novels by James Patterson. But wait, there’s more! Prime Video also confirmed a second season for Cross during their inaugural upfront presentation.

Alex Cross Steps Onto the Stage

This complex and pulse-pounding series stars Aldis Hodge as the brilliant detective and forensic psychologist, Alex Cross. With his unique ability to delve into the minds of both killers and victims, Cross is a force to be reckoned with. Hodge also serves as a producer on the series.

Alex Cross Trailer:

A Cast Packed with Talent

The talented cast surrounding Hodge gets even stronger in season two! Joining the returning stars are Wes Chatham (The Expanse), Matthew Lillard (Five Nights at Freddy’s), and Jeanine Mason (Grey’s Anatomy). Additionally, Johnny Ray Gill (Underground) is being promoted to a series regular for season two.

Dive into the World of Cross This Year

Mark your calendars! Season one of Cross is set to premiere later this year, exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Excitement for Seasons to Come

Here’s what the key players have to say:

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, is thrilled to bring this iconic character to life and is confident fans will love Aldis Hodge’s performance.

Creator and showrunner Ben Watkins expresses his gratitude for the early season 2 renewal and highlights the incredible work of the entire team.

With over 30 Alex Cross novels by James Patterson, the decision for a second season was an easy one for Prime Video.

Buckle Up for a Thrilling Ride

Get ready for a unique experience within the crime-thriller genre! Cross promises to be a captivating series packed with suspense, psychological insights, and top-notch performances. Stay tuned for more updates on the premiere date!