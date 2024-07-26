FROM Season 3 Announce Comic Con New Trailer, Premiere Date & New Cast

Today, “FROM” made its debut at San Diego Comic-Con with the release of its Season 3 trailer, exciting new casting news, and the announcement that the series will return on September 22 on MGM+. Series stars Harold Perrineau, Elizabeth Saunders, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, David Alpay, along with Executive Producers Jeff Pinkner and John Griffin, are on-site in San Diego, meeting fans and sharing exciting updates about the Certified Fresh show.

FROM Season 3 Trailer Trailer and Exclusive Key Art Unveiling

The group unveiled the thrilling Season 3 trailer at the IMDboat before revealing the key art during an exclusive fan meet-and-greet. Additionally, the cast and creatives announced that two new members will join the “FROM-ily” when the show returns this fall.

New Cast Members Join the Ensemble

Robert Joy (“CSI: NY”) and Samantha Brown (“Y: The Last Man”) join the talented ensemble cast. Joy will portray Henry, a curmudgeon worn down by the years, while Brown will play Acosta, a new police officer overwhelmed by her circumstances.

Plot Deepens with From Season 3

“FROM” unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps everyone who enters. As the unwilling residents struggle to maintain normalcy and search for an escape, they must also survive the dangers lurking in the surrounding forest—especially the terrifying creatures that emerge after dark. Following Season 2’s epic cliffhanger, the possibility of escape becomes tantalizingly real as the town’s true nature is revealed, and the townspeople take offensive measures against the horrors surrounding them.

Returning and New Cast Members

The series stars Harold Perrineau (“Lost”) leading an ensemble cast that includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (“Maria Full of Grace,” “The Affair”), Eion Bailey (“Band of Brothers,” “Once Upon a Time”), Hannah Cheramy (“Under Wraps,” “Van Helsing”), Simon Webster (“Strays”), Ricky He (“The Good Doctor”), Chloe Van Landschoot (“Charity,” “Skin”), Corteon Moore (“Utopia Falls”), Pegah Ghafoori (“The Perfect Wedding”), David Alpay (“Castle Rock”), Elizabeth Saunders (“Clarice”), Elizabeth Moy, and Avery Konrad (“Honor Society”). Season 2 introduced new series regulars including Scott McCord (“East of Middle West”), Nathan D. Simmons (“Diggstown,” “This Hour Has 22 Minutes”), Kaelen Ohm (“Hit & Run,” “Eumenides Falls”), Angela Moore (“A Series of Unfortunate Events,” “Maid”), AJ Simmons (“Reacher”), and Deborah Grover (“My Next Door Nightmare,” “Jann”).

Creative Team Behind the Magic

“FROM” is created and executive produced by John Griffin (“Crater”), directed and executive produced by Jack Bender (“Lost,” “Game of Thrones,” “Mr. Mercedes”), and executive produced by showrunner Jeff Pinkner (“Fringe,” “Alias,” “Lost”). Alongside Pinkner, Griffin, and Bender, the executive producers include Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony and Joe Russo, Mike Larocca from AGBO, and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer. The series is internationally distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Get ready for another spine-chilling season of “FROM” starting September 22 on MGM+.