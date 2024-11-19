FROM Season 3 Episode 9 Review: Twists, Laughs, and Pure Chaos

Welcome back FROMily! If you thought FROM couldn’t get any crazier, FROM Season 3 Episode 9 proved you very wrong. This episode, titled Revelations Part 1, served up mysteries, monster mayhem, and enough blood-filled mason jars to make your stomach churn. Let’s dive into the chaos together!

The Breakdown: Madness and Mason Jars

Let’s start with Elgin—or as I’ve been calling him, Smelgin. This dude went from being an awkward nobody to someone we all collectively side-eye. He’s got Fatima locked in a dungeon, bringing her a mason jar full of his own blood like it’s some weirdly personal DoorDash delivery. And yes, she drank it. She resisted at first, but eventually, she chugged it like it was the last Kool-Aid of the summer.

Watching her drink that was hard enough, but the real question is: HOW is Elgin still standing after donating what looked like half his supply? Fatima might be turning into a daywalker, but this is Twilight with extra cringe.

Boyd and Ellis Bond in Chaos

Meanwhile, Boyd and Ellis are on the hunt for Fatima, but Boyd’s health has other plans. Seeing him struggle was tough—like watching an aging Mike Tyson acting like he can’t do it anymore. Out on the hunt for Fatima, his Parkinson’s takes over, giving us a raw, emotional moment between father and son. Ellis sees Boyd in a vulnerable state for the first time, and it’s as heart-wrenching as it is sobering. It reminded me of those times action heroes show their cracks, but instead of epic explosions, it’s a quieter, more human moment.

Tabitha’s Powers Take the Spotlight

Speaking of game-changers, let’s talk about Tabitha. She’s officially leveled up. In FROM Season 3 Episode 9, she touches Victor and starts seeing his memories. Is she psychic? A reincarnation of Miranda? Or something else entirely? Either way, Tabitha’s Phoenix Force moment was a highlight, and I’m ready to see her go full-on Jean Grey in the finale.

And can we take a second to appreciate Victor? He’s out here swinging axes at bottle trees like he’s auditioning for The Shining. When the Boy in White appeared and told him to quit chopping, I half-expected Victor to say, “You try living here without going a little nuts.”

The Emotional Moments

Jim and Tabitha finally reconcile. About time, right? Jim’s “I’m sorry for being a dick” moment was surprisingly heartfelt. Let’s just hope he’s ready for life as Cyclops because Tabitha’s powers are making her the star of this mutant family.

And how about Donna? She’s the colony’s mama bear, holding it together while reminiscing about better days. Donna’s “shut up and soldier” attitude with Acosta had me cheering.

Theories, Twists, and WTF Moments

Let’s talk about the Boy in White. He’s grown up, talking, and roasting Victor like it’s open mic night. But what’s his deal? Is he helping? Manipulating? And what’s with his warning about the bottle tree?

Finally, Fatima discovers a hidden door under her dungeon. Is this her way out, or is it leading to even more trouble? With monsters closing in and Smelgin lurking, things are not looking good for her.

Final Thoughts

With just one episode left in the season, FROM is ramping up the tension. FROM Season 3 Episode 9 gave us plenty of revelations but left even more mysteries to solve. Is Tabitha the key to it all? Will Fatima make it out alive? And can Smelgin just… stop?

I can’t wait to discuss this episode with you all in the Monday Deep Dive Live! Drop your thoughts and theories in the comments below. And don’t forget to hit SUBSCRIBE to The Movie Blog. Let’s ride this crazy train to the finale together!

FROM Season 3 Episode 9 Review: Twists, Laughs, and Pure Chaos Acting - 7/10 7/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 9/10 9/10

Plot/Screenplay - 8/10 8/10

Setting/Theme - 9/10 9/10

Watchability - 9/10 9/10

Summary FROM Season 3 Episode 9 delivers intense twists, emotional depth, and some seriously unsettling moments. Titled Revelations Part 1, the episode explores Boyd's struggles with vulnerability, Tabitha's shocking new powers, and Fatima's terrifying dungeon ordeal at the hands of Elgin—aka Smelgin—who might just be the creepiest character yet. Meanwhile, the Boy in White evolves into a taller, sassier enigma, and monsters lurk closer than ever. With family dynamics shifting and mysteries deepening, this episode sets the stage for a finale that promises chaos and revelations. Dive into our full review to unpack all the madness! Pros Pros: Tabitha's powers and her connection to Victor's past.

Boyd’s vulnerability adds depth to his character.

Donna’s leadership shines.

The Boy in White’s roasting session—it’s comedy gold. Cons Elgin’s storyline feels over-the-top.

Fatima’s arc leaves too many unanswered questions.

Still no clear answers about the cicadas or the settlement’s big bad.

