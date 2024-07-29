‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Shatters Box Office Records

Marvel fans, brace yourselves! The box office just witnessed a cinematic showdown for the ages. “Deadpool & Wolverine,” Marvel Studios’ latest blockbuster, has not only slashed through ticket sales but also shattered numerous records. Let’s break down the numbers and see how this dynamic duo performed, and why “Avengers: Secret Wars” might want to take notes.

The Box Office Records

“Deadpool & Wolverine” set the stage with an earth-shattering opening. It bagged the highest R-rated opening of all time, both worldwide and domestically. With a jaw-dropping $444.1 million globally and $211 million domestically, it dethroned the previous champ, “Deadpool” (2016), which had $264 million worldwide and $132.4 million domestic without China’s market.

Not stopping there, the film also boasted the biggest global opening since “Avatar: The Way of Water“, beating out its $439 million in similar markets. Ryan Reynolds, who continues to charm as the Merc with a Mouth, celebrated his biggest domestic opening ever with this film, topping “Deadpool’s” $132.4 million. Hugh Jackman also had a career milestone, surpassing his previous best with “X-Men: The Last Stand‘s” $102.7 million domestic opening.

Director Shawn Levy hit a new high too, with his biggest domestic opening ever, outshining “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian” at $54.1 million. The movie also scored the highest July opening weekend at the domestic box office, overtaking “The Lion King’s” $191.8 million. Marvel Studios continues to dominate, with the MCU now being the highest-grossing film franchise of all time, raking in a staggering $30 billion across 34 titles. This film marked the 34th consecutive MCU release to debut at No. 1 domestically.

The Legacy and Future Implications

With “Deadpool & Wolverine” smashing records left and right, it’s worth noting some key milestones: the highest domestic opening weekend of 2024, and the highest since “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in December 2021 ($260.1 million). It now ranks as the No. 6 highest domestic opening weekend of all time. On its first day, it brought in $96 million, landing the 6th highest opening day at the domestic box office.

In terms of superhero movies, this film has the 4th highest opening weekend ever, trailing only behind giants like “Avengers: Endgame,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” It also boasts the 2nd highest opening weekend for a third installment in a series, again second only to “Avengers: Endgame.”

Disney, which owns Marvel, continues to dominate with 16 of the top 20 opening domestic weekends of all time, with the MCU responsible for 11 of those. This film also set a new record for the highest opening weekend ever for a U.S. R-rated release, pulling in $233.1 million internationally, surpassing “Joker’s” $147 million.

International Impact

The film’s global impact is undeniable. It achieved the highest opening weekend abroad since “Avatar: The Way of Water,” surpassing “Inside Out 2” with $223 million in like-for-like markets. In 2024, “Deadpool & Wolverine” set the bar as the highest opening weekend in major markets like Germany, the UK, Australia, and Japan, outpacing many other major releases.

Fan Reactions and What’s Next

Fans have been vocal about their excitement. Social media is ablaze with praise, memes, and speculation about what this success means for future Marvel projects, especially the upcoming “Avengers: Secret Wars.” The film’s blend of humor, action, and nostalgic callbacks has struck a chord, ensuring it will be a cultural touchstone for years to come.

In conclusion, “Deadpool & Wolverine” not only delivered on its promise of action and humor but also proved to be a box office titan. With the records it shattered, Marvel Studios has once again shown its prowess in the film industry. As we look forward to “Avengers: Secret Wars,” one can only imagine the heights yet to be reached. Keep your eyes peeled, folks—the Marvel Cinematic Universe is far from done making history.