Avatar The Way of Water: Out of Theater Avatar Reaction

Avatar Reaction

Avatar The Way of Water critic screenings are happening now and I got to be among the first people in the world to see the new movie. My full review will be coming soon but I quickly put together an out-of-theater Avatar reaction for you to get an idea of my thoughts.

Are you excited about Avatar? Do you have any questions about the film ahead of release? "Avatar: The Way of Water," the cinematic experience reaches new heights as Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.