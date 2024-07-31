MCU Anchor Being Theory Deadpool & Wolverine May Solve a Loki Mystery

Marvel fans have long been puzzled by an unsolved mystery that has lingered since Avengers: Endgame and the Loki series. A theory has emerged, inspired by “Deadpool & Wolverine”, that might finally reveal the identity of the Anchor Being for the 616 universe. Spoiler alert: it’s not Tony Stark.

The Concept of an Anchor Being

For those who watched Deadpool and Wolverine, Mr. Paradox introduced the concept of an Anchor Being in a memorable scene. According to Paradox, if an Anchor Being dies, their entire universe collapses with them. In Deadpool’s universe, this crucial figure was Logan, whose death set off the adventure for Deadpool and Wolverine. The question now is: who could this pivotal character be in the MCU’s 616 timeline?

Criteria for the 616 Anchor Being

To figure this out, two crucial criteria must be considered:

The character must still be alive; otherwise, the 616 universe would be in jeopardy. They must be as important to the 616 universe as Logan was to his.

With these points in mind, revisiting key events in the MCU is necessary.

Revisiting Avengers: Endgame and the Loki Series

In Avengers: Endgame, the heroes managed to travel back in time, collect the Infinity Stones, and bring everyone back after Thanos snapped away half the universe’s population. During their time-traveling escapades, they created a variant version of the 2012 Loki, who eventually ends up at the TVA and stands trial. The most curious part of this trial was Loki being told that what the Avengers did was supposed to happen.

This revelation was perplexing. TVA’s job is to prevent new branches from being added to the timeline and eliminate variants. But in the Loki series, it is revealed that He Who Remains (aka Kang) allowed these events. Kang’s ultimate goal was to find a successor to take over for him and to protect the Sacred Timeline (the 616 universe). This suggests that the Avengers’ time travel might have been permitted because it was crucial to saving the Anchor Being of the 616 universe.

Eliminating Potential Candidates

Now, considering those two criteria, if He Who Remains truly wanted to protect the Anchor Being by allowing the Avengers to time travel, it means this character had to be someone whose death would threaten the entire universe. So far, there has been no indication that the 616 universe (aka the Sacred Timeline) is in any real danger. If it were, we probably would’ve seen the TVA (Time Variance Authority) go into full panic mode the moment the anchor died.

So, who fits the bill? All the original Avengers didn’t die in Infinity War, so Cap, Tony, Hulk, etc., can be ruled out. Black Widow and Gamora are permanently dead, so they’re out. There are two solid candidates to consider. Wanda, aka the Scarlet Witch, is a nexus being who can affect the multiverse, but she also died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so she can’t be the 616 Anchor Being either.

Another solid candidate could be Doctor Strange. During the release of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Kevin Feige gave a speech on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In the speech, Feige said, You’ve always seen the tremendous potential in this character, and because of that, you become the anchor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the only actor capable of guiding us through the madness of the multiverse.”

Kevin Feige calls Doctor Strange “The Anchor” of the MCU 👀 Did he mean the actual Anchor Being though? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fcFodpdsji — Austin Medeiros (@austin_medz) July 29, 2024

Doctor Strange is a being who died in Avengers: Infinity War and returned in Avengers: Endgame. So he meets the first criteria, but it is probably debatable to suggest that he is as significant to the MCU as Logan was in his universe. This brings us to the next best candidate as the 616 Anchor Being.

The Case for Spider-Man

This leaves one intriguing candidate: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Spider-Man presence in the MCU also shares some commonalities with Logan relative to the Fox X-Men universe. Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine was the linchpin for the X-Men franchise. His character was pushed into more significant roles, and Jackman’s portrayal made him a money-maker for the franchise. Wolverine’s popularity culminated in one of the best films in the X-Men series: Logan. This made him the perfect choice for an Anchor Being.

Applying that same logic, Spider-Man fits the criteria for the 616 universe. Spider-Man’s death in Avengers: Infinity War was emotionally significant, much like Logan’s in his universe. Spider-Man is one of Marvel’s most popular characters, even more so than Wolverine. In the comics, he’s one of the few characters that The One Above All (basically Marvel’s version of God) has ever spoken to.

Spider-Man appears to be the actual 616 Anchor Being. Here’s why: Kevin Feige once said, “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes.” In Spider-Man: No Way Home, different versions of Spider-Man from various universes were seen. From an outside perspective, Spider-Man’s significance to both the MCU and Sony’s Marvel universe is undeniable.

The Future of the MCU

Now, with the original Avengers out of the picture, it makes perfect sense for Spider-Man to become the new face of the MCU. His importance to the franchise, both in-story and from a business perspective, cannot be overstated. Could Spider-Man actually be the 616 Anchor Being? He fits the criteria similar to Logan in his universe. Although, it wouldn’t be outside of Marvel Studios to throw a curve ball at fans and say that Ralph Bohner, Madisynn, or Howard the Duck are the actual anchor beings for the Sacred Timeline. Either way, audiences will have to wait and see for the big reveal.

