Inside Out 2 Review: A Heartwarming Must-See Event

Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen with a score by Andrea Datzman, “Inside Out 2” releases only in theaters June 14, 2024.

One of the best things about “Inside Out 2” is how it visualizes new concepts. The idea of belief being tied to one’s identity is especially interesting. This concept is easy to understand, thanks to the visualization of threads coming together. Another fun and engaging idea is the introduction of new emotions. These new emotions capture the complicated feelings any young teenager might experience during puberty. Among the new emotions, Anxiety stands out. She is depicted in a way that anyone who has experienced extreme anxiety can relate to. The film masterfully shows a balanced take on the effects of these emotions. Similar to the first “Inside Out,” it demonstrates that some feelings are useful in certain situations and harmful in others. An old emotion that shows up occasionally brings instant laughter every time she appears.

The cameos of other characters are another highlight. Pouchy, for example, seems to be an instant fan favorite whenever it appears on screen. These characters add extra charm and humor to the film and they were great additions.

The plot is compelling and creative, giving both old and new emotions their own challenges to overcome. This keeps the audience engaged, as each challenge brings about an even greater one, right up to the end. There are no easy fixes or solutions, making the development of the characters even more rewarding. It is refreshing to see how even the emotions themselves have to learn new things to move forward.

However, some themes in the movie are communicated a bit too straightforwardly. More subtext would have been nice. For example, there’s a quick moment in the film that says, “Puberty is messy.” While humorous, it could have been a bit more clever and less obvious.

Additionally, while the emotions learning some lessons were great, it can be odd to see them break character at times. This doesn’t happen often, but it feels strange when it does. For instance, seeing Fear become brave or Sadness become really angry would be out of character. These moments make sense for the dramatic effect at the time, but they can take away from the essence of the characters.

“Inside Out 2” is a fantastic, imaginative sequel that is a must-see event for all ages. Its heartwarming messages and life lessons make it an instant classic. This film is sure to age wonderfully over time and has excellent rewatchability. Compared to its predecessor, “Inside Out” is still better due to its originality. However, “Inside Out 2” manages to be a fun and engaging journey despite treading a path already marked out. This summer, “Inside Out 2” is the movie all families should rush to see.

Director: Kelsey Mann

Writer(s): Meg LeFauve

Stars: Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Yvette Nicole Brown, and more

