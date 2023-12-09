Top Ten New Year Day Movies To Watch

New years bring new beginnings. As you’re busy throwing champagne at each other or enjoying fireworks from your window, taking in some nostalgia is never a bad idea. And what could be a better way to do that, than to watch some classic new year movies? Here is a list of 10 movies that will kick-start the coming year.

1.Carol (2015)

A tear-jerking, emotional tale to embrace the upcoming year warmly. Starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, this movie follows a blooming Sapphic relationship between a struggling photographer and a socialite divorcee-to-be. Carol is 120 minutes of pure and raw emotion and is a perfect way to start the new year. Just make sure you keep some tissue paper with you while you watch it.

2. New Year’s Eve (2011)

A plot line with 7 couples going through their problems and finding solace, love, and second chances on the last day of the year is all that New Year’s Eve is about. Directed by Garry Marshall and featuring a dreamy cast, this movie is going to throw your emotions off the rocker.

3. Holidate (2020)

Sloane (Emma Roberts) is a woman on a mission and says the mission is to keep her parents away from her dating life. So, what’s the bright idea that she comes up with? Of course, it’s getting hot, and handsome Jackson (Luke Bracey) poses as his fake boyfriend for all of the holidays of the year. Sounds uncomplicated and perfect, until they start falling for each other. Holidate is the best rom-com for all the lovesick masses.

4. The Godfather II (1974)

A timeless classic written by Mario Puzo follows up with an installment, where Vito Corleone’s son, Michael, gets crowned as the new Don and it highlights the ups and downs in the life of a typical mafia don. In a parallel storyline, The Godfather II also shows the struggles of a young Vito as he escapes from Italy and rises from the ashes to build his own New York family empire. And guess what? Some plot twists await us on New Year’s Eve.

5. The Age of Adaline (2015)

Blake Lively undeniably won the hearts of millions in the dramatic, romance-filled, The Age of Adaline. It features a woman who is resurrected back to life and is given the gift of staying young forever. She’s kept it a secret for long enough until she meets her soulmate, who isn’t going to let her live with a fake identity anymore.

6. Sleepless in Seattle (1995)

Single parent romances, where the kid plays the wingman, sounds delightful and Sleepless in Seattle hits every single nail on the spot. Watch this movie unravel as an unhappily engaged journalist (Meg Ryan) and a single father (Tom Hanks) find their forever in each other, and all the credit goes to an 8-year-old and a radio talk show.

7. Rent (2005)

Coming in strong with a compelling plot, melodious score, and acting that’s beyond brilliant, Rent is the adaptation of the award-winning musical that follows the life of hippies who navigate through life in New York, struggling with life-altering diseases and creating magic out of misery.

8. The Invitation (2020)

Bone-chilling and a modernly haunting retelling of Dracula, The Invitation opens with Evie, who goes to meet a distant maternal cousin and is thrust into a world of inexplicable occurrences and evil. Having a Victorian appeal coupled with a thick layer of unsettling feelings, The Invitation is sure to keep watchers on the edge of their seats.

9. The Apartment (1960)

Making extra money on the side never sounded this good yet bizarre. The Apartment is a mix of romance and comedy and follows the story of a clerk Calvin (Jack Lemmon) who has big dreams. Using his apartment as a dough maker, he lets his bosses rent it out for their secret rendezvous, while he finds love and wrestles with his own emotions.

10. Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City: The Movie is the most fitting binge-worthy flick for the new year. Taking place after the events of the show, it follows four best friends as they navigate through different phases in their lives, layered with laughter, love, and hurt, and topped with glamor.

It is fair to admit that there’s room for every genre on New Year’s Eve. From holidays to horror to musicals and fantasy, it all somehow fits the theme. And rightfully so. Let us know which movie you are watching on New Year’s Night in the comments below.

Happy New Year!