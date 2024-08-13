It Ends with Us Review: Book Fans Will Be Disappointed

It Ends with Us, directed by Justin Baldoni and adapted from Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, had the potential to be a powerful exploration of love, trauma, and resilience. However, despite its promising source material and a star-studded cast, the film falls short in several critical areas, leaving it a disappointing and somewhat shallow experience.

One of the primary issues with the film is its adaptation. The novel, celebrated for its raw and honest portrayal of domestic abuse and the complex emotions involved in such relationships, is diluted in the film version. Christy Hall’s screenplay attempts to condense a deeply emotional and layered story into a two-hour film, but in doing so, it sacrifices much of the depth and nuance that made the book compelling.

The pacing of the film feels rushed, particularly in the development of Lily and Ryle’s relationship. Their initial charm and chemistry feel overshadowed by the rapid escalation of their romance. It leaves little room for the audience to understand Ryle’s character beyond his surface-level charm. As a result, his darker side, which is central to the story, comes across as more of a plot device than a well-rounded character trait.

Blake Lively, cast as Lily Bloom, brings her usual grace and charisma to the role. Unfortunately, she struggles to convey the emotional depth required for such a complex character. Lily’s internal conflict, her love for Ryle, and her fear of becoming trapped in an abusive relationship are crucial to the narrative. However, Lively’s performance, while earnest, lacks the intensity and vulnerability needed to make Lily’s journey truly resonate with the audience.

Justin Baldoni, who also directs, plays Ryle Kincaid, the charming neurosurgeon with a dark side. Baldoni’s portrayal of Ryle feels one-dimensional; his transition from the loving boyfriend to the abusive partner is abrupt and unconvincing. The lack of a gradual build-up in his character arc diminishes the impact of the film’s critical moments, making them feel forced rather than inevitable.

Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan, Lily’s childhood friend and potential love interest, provides a comforting presence in the film, but his character is underdeveloped. Atlas’ connection with Lily, which is meant to provide strength and contrast to her relationship with Ryle, is barely examined, leaving Atlas feeling more like a mere plot device than a fully developed character.

Supporting roles by Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj add some light moments to the film, but their characters, Allysa and Marshall, feel more like fillers than integral parts of the story. Their contributions, while necessary, are not enough to elevate the overall narrative.

Justin Baldoni’s direction, while competent, lacks the emotional gravitas needed to tackle such heavy themes. The film’s tone is inconsistent, often shifting awkwardly between lighthearted romance and intense drama. This unevenness prevents the film from establishing a cohesive emotional arc, leaving the audience uncertain of how to feel about the characters and their relationships.

The film looks polished, with beautiful shots of Boston that provide a picturesque backdrop for the story. However, the cinematography often feels at odds with the film’s darker themes. The bright, glossy visuals undermine the gritty and painful reality of domestic abuse, making the film feel more like a romantic drama with occasional moments of tension rather than a serious exploration of difficult subjects.

One of the most significant disappointments of It Ends with Us is its failure to fully engage with the themes of domestic violence and emotional trauma. The film touches on these issues but never delves deep enough to offer meaningful insight or provoke a strong emotional response. The novel provides a raw, unfiltered perspective on the depiction of abuse, unlike the sanitized version presented. This makes it difficult for the audience to fully grasp the gravity of Lily’s situation.

Overall:

It Ends with Us had the potential to be a powerful and poignant film, but it ultimately falls short in its execution. The rushed narrative, underdeveloped characters, and inconsistent tone result in a film that feels more like a missed opportunity than a meaningful adaptation. While fans of the novel may find some value in seeing the story brought to life on screen, the film’s inability to fully capture the emotional depth and complexity of the source material makes it a disappointing experience overall.

It Ends with Us Review: Book Fans Will Be Disappointed Acting - 7/10 7/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 5.5/10 5.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 4/10 4/10

Setting/Theme - 5/10 5/10

Watchability - 4/10 4/10

Rewatchability - 3/10 3/10 Overall 4.8/10 4.8/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)