Laugh and Scream “Kakuda” with Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh

The wait is almost over! ZEE5 Global is bringing a hilarious and spooky treat to your screens with the upcoming film “Kakuda”. Starring the dynamic trio of Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem. This is the first time Bollywood powerhouses Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh will share the screen.

“Kakuda” won’t be your typical horror flick. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, known for hits like “Zombivili” and “Munjya“, this film mixes fear with laughter in a new way. The movie explores a cursed village with a bizarre ritual involving a peculiar small door. Set in the fictional village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, “Kakuda” revolves around a curse that has haunted the village for years. Every house in Ratodi has two doors: one normal-sized and one small. The smaller door must be opened every Tuesday at 7:15 PM. Failure to do so brings the wrath of Kakuda, who punishes the man of the house. But who is Kakuda, and why does he target the men in the village? The mystery unfolds with a mix of horror and humor that promises to keep you hooked.

Stellar Cast: A Powerhouse Trio

The film marks the first collaboration between Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh, two actors known for their impeccable comic timing and versatile performances. Joining them is the talented Saqib Saleem, adding another layer of excitement to this already thrilling project. Aditya Sarpotdar, the director, shares his excitement about the film: “As a filmmaker and a fan of the horror-comedy genre, I find it incredibly fascinating to explore the delicate balance between fear and laughter. It’s a challenging task to make viewers simultaneously scared and amused, but with ‘Kakuda,’ I am confident that we have hit the right chord yet again.”

Final Thoughts: A Must-Watch

“Kakuda” is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of horror-comedies. With a unique plot, a stellar cast, and the visionary direction of Aditya Sarpotdar, this film promises to deliver a memorable viewing experience. Whether you’re in it for the scares, the laughs, or both, “Kakuda” is set to premiere soon on ZEE5 Global, and it’s not to be missed.

So, fasten your seat belts and get comfy on your couches. “Kakuda” is about to take you on a wild ride through the haunted and hilarious village of Ratodi. Stay tuned for the premiere and get ready to laugh and scream in equal measure!

ZEE5 Global: Bringing Local Stories to a Global Audience

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 Global, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, “At ZEE5 Global, we understand the importance of staying ahead of the curve. That’s why we’re constantly innovating by catering to the evolving tastes of our South Asian audience worldwide. The rising popularity of horror comedies is a trend we’re actively embracing. By offering films like Kakuda, featuring talented actors like Riteish Deshmukh and Sonakshi Sinha, we’re not only providing our viewers with a unique blend of genres but also strategically positioning local stories for global success.”

ZEE5 Global has been a game-changer in bringing diverse content to audiences worldwide, and “Kakuda” is set to continue this trend with its unique storyline and stellar cast.