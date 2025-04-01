Iyanu Cast on Representation, Family, and Taking Up Space

Iyanu, the animated series rooted in Nigerian mythology, is gearing up to premiere on Cartoon Network and stream on Max this April—and from what I’ve seen, it’s exactly the kind of story we’ve been waiting for.

A Show That Centers Black Identity

During the recent virtual press junket, We sat down with members of the cast and creative team, including Serah Johnson (voice of Iyanu), Adesua Etomi-Wellington (Olori), Stella Damasus (Sewa), and others. What unfolded was a powerful conversation about representation, family connection, and the need to create space for authentic Black stories.

“Representation matters. It really does matter,” said Adesua Etomi-Wellington. “I hope that [Black kids] get a sense of self-pride and self-worth, and that they’re able to sit into who they are fully, knowing that there’s a space that’s for them.”

That theme—taking up space—echoed throughout the discussion. Iyanu isn’t just about mythical powers and epic quests. It’s about everyday power: the power to see yourself, to be proud of who you are, and to believe your story belongs.

Global Visibility Through Authentic Storytelling

Stella Damasus added: “They know that they’re seen and they’re heard—not just in their circle, but globally. They know it’s possible to tell their own stories, and that our stories are important.”

From the start, Iyanu feels designed to break molds. It’s not just a show for kids. It’s a show for families—one that invites parents and children to watch together, laugh together, and learn together.

“What was the last time Black kids actually had their parents wanting to be interested enough to sit with them?” Damasus asked. “This show speaks to different generations.”

Breaking One-Dimensional Stereotypes

Writer Kerri Grant emphasized the importance of showing the many dimensions of Black identity. “We are multi-dimensional, multi-faceted. I want kids to see themselves on screen in this way—as heroes with complex feelings and emotions.”

And for voice actor Serah Johnson, the moment is deeply personal. “My niece is just learning to talk, and she calls me ‘Iyanu.’ That’s powerful. To think that other Black children get to have that moment too—it’s super important.”

Hoping for a New Era of Black Animation

The cast hopes Iyanu is just the beginning.

“I hope this starts a wave—so this isn’t just a unicorn,” Etomi-Wellington said. “More shows like this should exist so more Black children can see themselves represented.”

With its rich visuals, grounded mythology, and vibrant characters, Iyanu is more than a fantasy series. It’s a statement. A beacon. A beautifully animated call to take up space and own every inch of it.

Iyanu premieres Saturday, April 5 at 9:30 AM ET/PT on Cartoon Network and will stream on Max the following day.