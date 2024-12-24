Top 10 Animated Movies To Watch On Christmas

The most awaited holiday of the year is here! Christmas calls for celebrating togetherness, love, family, and more. Whether you’re looking for a cozy watch with the whole family or want to embrace the magic curling on your bed, here are the top 10 animated Christmas movies to watch.

1.A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

Okay, not a long movie to start the list but a stunning Christmas special. A Charlie Brown Christmas is a fabulous take on finding the true meaning of Christmas. Charlie Brown’s quest in a world full of materialism leads him to a scraggly tree that becomes the central place for him and his friends to celebrate Christmas. See 25 minutes of joy for the perfect Christmas night.

2. Klaus (2019)

Netflix brought us the magical Christmas tale with an amazing hand-drawn digital animation Klaus. When a young lazy boy is sent to a town to become a postman, he befriends a toy-maker and discovers the true spirit of Christmas. The emotional story line focuses on small gestures that are heartwarming to watch.

3. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

An unconventional holiday movie that blends Gothic and Christmas visuals. Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, stumbles upon the Christmas town and decides to take over the holiday. As Jack attempts to do the holiday season right, he ends up wreaking havoc in his chaotic way.

4. The Grinch (2018)

A modern take on the classic character of Dr. Seuss who gets a change of heart after learning the true meaning of Christmas. However, this version also gives away a backdrop of Grinch’s childhood and gives more emotional depth to the character. Benedict Cumberbatch brings his usual charm with his voice in this remake of the original 1966 movie.

5. A Christmas Carol (2009)

The 3D motion-capture animation of Charles Dickens’s timeless Christmas tale is the ultimate Christmas movie we need. Jim Carrey plays Ebenezer Scrooge who finds redemption as he is visited by the ghosts of Christmas, Past, Preset, and Yet to Come. Scrooge’s transformation and the climax brings an eerie twist to the plot.

6. The Polar Express (2004)

Robert Zemeckis’s The Polar Express has some of the most iconic Christmas scenes of all time. An adaptation of Chris Van Allsburg’s 1985 children’s book, it follows the story of a young boy who takes a magical ride on a train to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. Tom Hanks stars as the voices of many characters including Santa, making this a perfect watch for the holidays.

7. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (2017)

After winning hearts all over the world, the perfect little holiday sequel of the film Frozen was all we needed! The film is about our favorite snowman, Olaf who embarks on a journey to help Elsa and Anna set new holiday customs. Featuring beloved characters like Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Sven, it has references from every culture and what Christmas means to different people.

8. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

One of the oldest and most loved Christmas specials. Rudolph is a reindeer with a striking red nose who is rejected by other reindeer. But when Santa struggles with his sleigh to deliver Christmas presents, his nose becomes the perfect solution to the problem. The story stayed a favorite for a whole generation as it brought in the themes of acceptance and inclusion.

9. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

Now how can one forget the original animated story of Dr. Seuss who wants to ruin the Christmas of the residents of Whoville? As he concocts his devious plan, he discovers that Christmas is more than materialistic goods and rather a more profound day that brings together loved ones. Thurl Ravenscroft’s voice and simplistic beauty made it a staple for centuries.

10. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022)

A holiday musical that combines the timeless story and the classic character of Scrooge. Scrooge is a rich businessman who does not care about Christmas and then gets a visit from the ghosts of the past, present, and future to make him realize the importance of Christmas. The music, visuals, and story make it one of the best contemporary animated Christmas movies to watch.

So begin your holiday movie marathon and watch these humorous yet emotional Christmas movies and make the most your snowy nights.

Happy Holidays!