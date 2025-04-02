Contests
Drop Movie Universal Pictures

DROP – Chicago – Advance Screening

By
April 2, 2025
3 min read
In Contests

Would you like to see Drop starring Meghann Fahy, Brandon Skienar, Violett Beane, Jacob Robinson, Ed Weeks, and more?  Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

Drop Movie Universal Pictures

Meghann Fahy as Violet in Drop, directed by Christopher Landon.

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Link 1: Click Here To Enter

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago

Tuesday, April 8th 2025

7:00PM

About Drop:

From blockbuster producers Michael Bay and Jason Blum and acclaimed horror director Christopher Landon comes a blood-chilling, original fast paced thriller Drop. Drop stars Emmy nominee Meghann Fahy along with Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane Jacob Robinson and Ed Weeks. The film is written by Jillian Jacobs & Chris Roach.

Filmmaker Christopher Landon is the writer-director of last year’s We Have a Ghost and the zeitgeist-rattling Blumhouse hits FreakyParanormal Activity: The Marked Ones and the Happy Death Day films. Drop is produced by Jason Blum (Five Nights at Freddy’sM3GAN) for Blumhouse and by Michael Bay (Transformersfilms, A Quiet Place franchise), Brad Fuller (A Quiet Place films, The Purge franchise) and Cameron Fuller (the upcoming Flycatcher and The Astronaut) for Platinum Dunes. Ron Lynch and Sam Lerner are executive producers.

Drop Trailer:

Drop Movie Universal Pictures

Director: Christopher Landon
Writer(s): Jillian Jacobs & Chris Roach
Stars: Meghann Fahy, Brandon Skienar, Violett Beane, Jacob Robinson, Ed Weeks
Drop comes to theaters on April 11, 2025. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Share this Story

About

Emmanuel is a Rotten Tomatoes Approved, Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He's contributed to other outlets such as ScreenRant andThe Wrap, and has been featured on television such as MSNBC. Be sure to join the other fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Contact with professional inquiries: [email protected] For The Movie Blog inquiries and advertisement contact: [email protected]
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette
Load More In Contests

Check Also

WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix Results from March 31

The WWE Raw results for March 31 feature Gunther, IYO SKY, and The Judgment Day with just days to go until WrestleMania.

© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved Powered by The Movie Blog