DROP – Chicago – Advance Screening

About Drop:

From blockbuster producers Michael Bay and Jason Blum and acclaimed horror director Christopher Landon comes a blood-chilling, original fast paced thriller Drop. Drop stars Emmy nominee Meghann Fahy along with Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane Jacob Robinson and Ed Weeks. The film is written by Jillian Jacobs & Chris Roach.

Filmmaker Christopher Landon is the writer-director of last year’s We Have a Ghost and the zeitgeist-rattling Blumhouse hits Freaky, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones and the Happy Death Day films. Drop is produced by Jason Blum (Five Nights at Freddy’s, M3GAN) for Blumhouse and by Michael Bay (Transformersfilms, A Quiet Place franchise), Brad Fuller (A Quiet Place films, The Purge franchise) and Cameron Fuller (the upcoming Flycatcher and The Astronaut) for Platinum Dunes. Ron Lynch and Sam Lerner are executive producers.

Director: Christopher Landon

Writer(s): Jillian Jacobs & Chris Roach

Stars: Meghann Fahy, Brandon Skienar, Violett Beane, Jacob Robinson, Ed Weeks

Drop comes to theaters on April 11, 2025.