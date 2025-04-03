Hell of a Summer Review: A Promising Debut From Wolfhard and Bryk

Finn Wolfhard has certainly had one hell of a career and he’s only twenty-two years old. He’s found immense success playing Mike Wheeler in Netflix’s juggernaut horror series Stranger Things, and he also starred in 2017’s It, which just so happens to be the highest-grossing horror film ever made. On top of that, he also got to star in two Ghostbusters films and he makes some killer music to boot. Now he stars in the movie Hell of A Summer.

That’s one crazy resume, and he’s now adding onto it with Hell of a Summer, which serves as his feature directorial debut alongside Billy Bryk, who also stars in the film alongside Wolfhard. With a self-aware tone, an ensemble cast of talented young actors, and a summer camp setting ripe for slasher hijinks, the film has all the ingredients for success. But does it manage to cut through the crowded landscape of horror comedies, or does it get lost in its own nostalgia?

Welcome to Camp:

The film introduces us to Jason Hochberg (Fred Hechinger), a 24-year-old returning to Camp Pineway for the traditional counselor weekend. While eager to relive his past experiences, Jason quickly realizes that the new generation of teenage counselors doesn’t quite relate to him. His attempts to bridge the gap between himself and the younger group often lead to awkward moments, but things take a deadly turn when the camp owners, John and Kathy, are brutally murdered by a masked killer.

As paranoia spreads and the body count rises, Jason and the other counselors—including Claire (Abby Quinn), Chris (Finn Wolfhard), Mike (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), and Bobby (Billy Bryk)—must work together to survive the night. But as is the case with any slasher, trust is in short supply, and the characters quickly begin to suspect that the killer might be among them.

Performances and Characters:

Fred Hechinger, known for his roles in The White Lotus and Fear Street, delivers a solid performance as Jason, embodying the anxious, slightly out-of-touch older counselor trying to fit in. He brings a mix of charm and vulnerability, making him a sympathetic protagonist despite his awkwardness. His comedic timing helps to sell many of the film’s lighter moments, though his character’s depth feels somewhat underdeveloped.

Abby Quinn’s Claire serves as one of the film’s more grounded characters, providing a level-headed counterbalance to Jason’s social struggles. Quinn plays the role with a mix of skepticism and warmth, though the script doesn’t allow her to shine beyond the typical “final girl” archetype.

Wolfhard and Bryk bring their comedic sensibilities to their respective roles. Wolfhard’s Chris is an energetic presence, while Bryk’s Bobby leans more into deadpan humor. Their chemistry is evident, and it’s clear that their real-life friendship translates well on screen. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai adds another layer of personality as Mike, though his role doesn’t extend far beyond being a likable member of the group.

The supporting cast, including Pardis Saremi, Rosebud Baker, and Adam Pally, bring additional comedic moments, but many of them feel underutilized. Given the film’s slasher roots, some characters are predictably relegated to being cannon fodder, which makes their impact minimal.

Comedy and Horror Elements:

One of Hell of a Summer’s biggest strengths is its comedic tone. The film embraces self-awareness, poking fun at slasher tropes while still participating in them. There are clever references to genre staples, and the dialogue often leans into meta-humor without feeling overly forced. The interactions between characters, especially the generational divide between Jason and the younger counselors, provide some genuinely funny moments.

However, while the comedy works, the horror elements feel somewhat lacking. The film’s kills are relatively tame compared to the blood-soaked brutality of modern slashers, and the tension never quite reaches the heights it aims for. The masked killer is serviceable but lacks the distinctiveness of horror icons like Ghostface or Jason Voorhees. There are some effective jump scares, but the film struggles to maintain a consistent sense of dread.

Direction and Writing:

As first-time directors, Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk show promise in crafting a fun and engaging horror-comedy. The film’s pacing is mostly solid, and their love for the genre is evident in how they play with its conventions. However, the script occasionally leans too heavily on its comedic side, making the horror elements feel secondary.

The mystery surrounding the narrative is one of the film’s more intriguing aspects, but it doesn’t offer many surprises. Genre-savvy audiences will likely predict certain twists long before they happen, making the eventual reveal feel underwhelming.

Cinematography and Atmosphere:

Hell of a Summer captures the classic summer camp aesthetic well. The cinematography, while not groundbreaking, effectively utilizes the setting’s natural creepiness, with dimly lit cabins, dense woods, and flickering campfires adding to the atmosphere. The color palette is vibrant in daytime scenes but shifts to more shadowy tones once the horror kicks in. However, the film never fully leans into the eerie potential of its setting, often favoring comedic beats over atmospheric tension.

Hell of a Summer is a clear love letter to the slasher genre, but it doesn’t do much to reinvent it. Fans of classic summer camp horror films will appreciate the nostalgic nods, but those looking for a fresh take may find it lacking. It lands somewhere between The Final Girls (2015) and Freaky (2020) in terms of tone, but it doesn’t quite reach the cleverness of the former or the sharp execution of the latter.

Overall:

While Hell of a Summer delivers some fun performances and solid laughs, it falls short of being a standout horror-comedy. The film succeeds in embracing its influences, but it struggles to carve out its own identity. The humor is effective, and the cast’s chemistry is strong, but the lack of truly scary moments and a predictable mystery keep it from reaching its full potential.

For fans of lighthearted slashers and meta-horror comedies, Hell of a Summer is an enjoyable watch, but it may not leave a lasting impression. As a debut for Wolfhard and Bryk, it shows promise, and with a sharper script and stronger horror elements, their future projects could be something special. As it stands, Hell of a Summer is a fun but familiar ride that doesn’t quite reach its full potential.

