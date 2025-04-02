Sinners – Chicago – Advance Screening

Would you like to see Sinners starring Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, and more? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Link: Click Here To Enter

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago

Monday, April 14th 2025

7:00PM

About Sinners:

From Ryan Coogler—director of “Black Panther” and “Creed”—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: “Sinners.” Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.” Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, “Sinners” stars Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo. The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Sinners Trailer:

Director: Ryan Coogler

Writer(s): Ryan Coogler

Stars: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller and Delroy Lindo

Sinners comes to theaters April 18th, 2025. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!