Salman Khan In And As “Sikandar”: The Sloppy Tale Of A Powerful King

An overhyped Hindi action film written and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, and starring Salman Khan, titled “Sikandar,” translated as “Alexander”, indicating Alexander the Great, made its theatrical debut on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 2025. But sadly, it failed to live up to its promise.

Presenting Salman Khan As The King Of Everybody’s Hearts: Sikandar!

Salman plays a highly respected king of Rajkot, Sanjay Rajkot, opposite Rashmika Mandanna as his queen. Events take an unexpected turn when the queen passes away in an accident, and a wicked and powerful politician and his son are bent upon defaming the king.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment In Association With Salman Khan Films Presents — Sikandar (2025) Official Trailer:

The Good:

Salman Khan is sustaining in Bollywood simply because of his hype and massive fan following. His fans are sure to see any movie he stars in, whether good or bad. I am telling you from my own experience. When I visited the theater hall to watch Sikandar, I saw a limping, aging man being guided by his friends while entering the hall. When asked, they told me that his foot is injured and he had come right out of the hospital bed just to see Salman’s movie. Such is the level of Salman’s fandom!

The cinematography of Sikandar was presentable, which transitioned from palatial luxury to the slums of Mumbai. The only other good thing about this melodramatic action story is the emotion. True love goes beyond physical presence. It is the bonding of souls. Sikandar makes us aware of this fact. Men who truly love their wives will understand this. As the queen (Rashmika Mandanna) dies in an accident while saving the king (Salman Khan), he sets out on a mission to protect the three recipients of her lungs, eyes, and heart from evil. And of course, amidst a huge rivalry with a dangerous politician (played by Sathyaraj) and his son (played by Prateik Babbar).

The Track “Zohra Jabeen” Featuring Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna

The Bad:

Whatever happens in South Indian cinema, sometime later happens in Bollywood! This kills the originality of Bollywood movies. They tend to be just copies of South Indian movies. It’s an unfortunate truth! Writer and director A.R. Murugadoss created the 2018 Tamil-language political action film “Sarkar”, translated as “Government”, which featured South’s superstar Thalapathy Vijay. Murugadoss has nowadays lost his directorial charm in the South. So, he might have decided to try his luck in Bollywood with the same story in the form of “Sikandar” with Salman Khan as the titular lead.

Talking about the plot, there’s no exciting story in this copy. It’s just the emotions and the unconvincing action that run through the screenplay that consumed the entire 2 hours and 30 minutes. The lack of an intriguing plot caused boredom and suppressed the performances of every actor. Not just megastar Salman’s performance, but this dull movie has proven to be a waste of several talents like Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

The Track “Bam Bam Bhole”

I call it an unconvincing action film as the aged Salman Khan has been shown waving his hands and feet, causing goons to fly all over. Every action scene in the movie looked fake. It appeared as if he had lost his agility and had difficulty executing his action stunts. The truth is, he has become too old for some real action. Salman, who is 59, plays the King of Rajkot, who is also addressed as Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, who is 28, and plays his queen. The good 31-year age difference affected their on-screen chemistry. You will be surprised to know that Rashmika’s father, who is 56, is three years younger than Salman. Even if Salman hides his aging looks with intensive makeup and VFX, his bloated and wrinkled eyes will reveal his true age. Again, no disrespect. I am here to give honest criticism.

To add to it, even the dialogues and the songs were not up to the mark. We expect witty and intimidating dialogues when it’s a Salman Khan movie. But the dialogues in Sikandar were a disappointment to most Salman fans.

Salman and Rashmika In The Track “Sikandar Naache”

The Verdict: Failed Our King-Sized Expectations!

The fact is, Salman Khan doesn’t really act nowadays. He acts as if he is doing a favor on the term called “acting”. “Acting” should be thankful to Salman that he is “doing it”. Jokes apart, I bet you would be chuckling at my words by now, but this is how it is.

To be honest, Sikandar is an outdated movie that has resulted in an epic misfire on the career of the aging Salman. He has co-produced this film along with Sajid Nadiadwala. Upon seeing the diminishing interest of the crowd towards this film, where many shows are being cancelled due to the lack of audience, I fear the worst. Salman will never cease being a romantic hero, even when he turns 80. This will lead to even bigger disasters in the future. It may be true that “Age is just a number”, but unfortunately, that doesn’t work on the big screens!

The Romantic Track “Hum Apke Bina” From Sikandar

Sikandar: Released Worldwide On Eid Al-Fitr 2025!

Sikandar: A King's Reign Derailed by Derivative Action Acting - 5/10 5/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 6/10 6/10

Setting/Theme - 5/10 5/10

Watchability - 7/10 7/10

Rewatchability - 3.5/10 3.5/10 Overall 5.8/10 5.8/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes) Summary Sikandar,” a Hindi action film starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, fails to deliver on its promise. Despite Salman Khan’s massive fan following and the film’s visually appealing cinematography, the movie suffers from a derivative plot, unconvincing action sequences, and a lack of compelling chemistry between the lead actors. The film’s attempt to blend melodrama with action falls flat, leading to a disappointing experience, even for dedicated Salman Khan fans. Pros Salman Khan’s strong fan base, which ensures viewership.

Visually appealing cinematography.

Emotional themes of love and sacrifice. Cons Derivative plot, mirroring South Indian films.

Unconvincing and unrealistic action sequences.

Lack of on-screen chemistry between the lead actors due to age difference.

Weak dialogues and songs.

Boredom due to the lack of an intriguing story.

Waste of talent of supporting cast.

Salman Khan’s aging presence affecting the film’s credibility.