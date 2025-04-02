The Life List Movie Review: A Heartfelt Albeit Predictable Journey

Romantic comedies that balance emotional weight with humor often walk a fine line between sentimental and saccharine. The Life List, directed by Adam Brooks and adapted from Lori Nelson Spielman’s novel, attempts to strike that balance, weaving grief, self-discovery, and romance into an engaging, if slightly formulaic, story. Starring Sofia Carson as the ambitious yet reserved Alex, Kyle Allen as the charming Brad, and Connie Britton as the wise but ill-fated Elizabeth, the film explores themes of loss, personal growth, and the unexpected nature of love.

A Familiar Premise with a Heartfelt Execution:

The Life List follows a well-trodden narrative: a protagonist, caught in the monotony of her predictable life, is forced to confront her own desires after a life-altering event. For Alex, that event is the death of her mother, Elizabeth (Britton), whose parting wish is that her daughter revisit her childhood aspirations. What begins as an obligation gradually transforms into an eye-opening adventure, with Alex learning that dreams evolve—and sometimes, what we once wanted isn’t what we truly need.

Though the premise is familiar, Brooks ensures that the film remains engaging by grounding Alex’s journey in genuine emotion. The film avoids excessive melodrama, instead opting for a measured approach to grief. Elizabeth’s presence lingers throughout, not just in Alex’s memories but in her growing understanding of what it means to truly live. While the story doesn’t break new ground, it is sincere in its portrayal of loss and self-discovery.

Sofia Carson Shines, But the Chemistry is Uneven:

Sofia Carson delivers a solid performance as Alex, effectively portraying a woman torn between duty and self-fulfillment. Her transition from someone who follows a rigid plan to someone willing to embrace uncertainty is convincing, even if her character arc is predictable. Carson infuses Alex with warmth, intelligence, and just enough vulnerability to make her journey compelling.

Kyle Allen, as Brad, brings a breezy charm to the film, serving as Alex’s guide to spontaneity. However, while Allen and Carson share a few charming moments, their romantic chemistry feels somewhat forced. Their dynamic leans more toward playful friendship than passionate romance, making their inevitable love story feel somewhat underdeveloped. The film attempts to build their connection through shared adventures and philosophical conversations, but their bond lacks the emotional weight necessary to make their romance feel truly transformative.

Connie Britton Elevates the Film:

Connie Britton’s portrayal of Elizabeth is one of the film’s highlights. Though her screen time is limited, her presence looms large over the story. Britton imbues Elizabeth with wisdom and warmth, making her a guiding force for Alex even after her passing. The mother-daughter bond is beautifully depicted, with Britton and Carson sharing some of the film’s most poignant moments.

José Zúñiga as Samuel provides a grounding presence, who offers sage advice without veering into cliché. His interactions with the characters add a sense of generational wisdom, reinforcing the film’s themes of legacy and personal fulfillment.

Aesthetic and Directorial Choices:

Adam Brooks, known for his work in romantic dramas, directs The Life List with a steady hand. The film’s visual language is clean and polished, favoring warm color palettes and soft lighting that complement its heartfelt tone. The cinematography is serviceable, capturing both intimate moments and scenic backdrops effectively, though it never ventures into particularly innovative territory.

Musically, the film leans into an expected mix of acoustic-driven indie tracks and orchestral swells, reinforcing its feel-good intentions. While the score is pleasant, it doesn’t leave a lasting impression, often feeling like a generic accompaniment rather than an emotional amplifier.

Pacing and Script:

One of the film’s strengths is its pacing. It moves swiftly through Alex’s journey, ensuring that no section lingers too long. However, the script struggles with predictability. Each character fits neatly into an archetype—the free-spirited love interest, the wise mentor, the safe but ultimately unfulfilling romantic option—making much of the film feel like a paint-by-numbers exercise in self-discovery.

Despite this, The Life List does offer some genuinely moving moments. Alex’s struggles with grief feel authentic, and her gradual realization that life isn’t about checking off accomplishments but about embracing the journey is touching, even if it’s a message we’ve seen before.

Overall:

The Life List delivers exactly what it promises: a heartwarming, introspective romantic drama with a dash of humor. While it doesn’t reinvent the genre, it succeeds in providing a comforting and enjoyable experience. Sofia Carson carries the film with a charismatic performance, and Connie Britton adds emotional depth, but the romance lacks the spark needed to elevate the story to something truly memorable.

For fans of feel-good dramas with a touch of romance, The Life List is a solid choice. However, for those looking for a more profound or unique take on self-discovery and love, the film may feel too familiar.

The Life List Review: A Heartfelt Albeit Predictable Journey Acting - 7/10 7/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 6.5/10 6.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 6/10 6/10

Setting/Theme - 5/10 5/10

Watchability - 7/10 7/10

Overall 6.3/10 6.3/10 Pros Kyle Allen and Sofia Carson are strong Some touching and emotional moments It's a great looking movie Cons Has a lot of cliche moments Some of the chemistry feels forced Doesn't add anything too new to the genre