Guy Ritchie’s “Fountain of Youth” Drops First Trailer on Apple TV+

Apple Original Films has debuted the action-packed first trailer for “Fountain of Youth”, the latest genre-bending adventure from director Guy Ritchie. The film stars John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as estranged siblings on a mythic globe-trotting quest—and the trailer teases a thrilling ride full of ancient secrets, daring heists, and a race toward immortality.

A High-Stakes Sibling Adventure

In “Fountain of Youth”, Krasinski and Portman play once-close siblings who reunite for an epic global hunt to uncover the long-lost mythological Fountain of Youth. But this is no ordinary treasure hunt. The duo must decode historical puzzles and evade dangerous enemies, all while confronting their shared past.

The film also stars Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo, and the legendary Stanley Tucci.

Guy Ritchie Returns to Action-Adventure Roots

Known for films like “Sherlock Holmes” and “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.”, director Guy Ritchie brings his signature style to “Fountain of Youth”, combining fast-paced action with clever wit and character-driven storytelling. Ritchie also serves as one of the executive producers, alongside Ivan Atkinson and Jake Myers.

The screenplay comes from James Vanderbilt, the writer behind “Zodiac” and “Scream” (2022), who also co-produces through Project X Entertainment.

Backed by Blockbuster Talent

The film is produced by Skydance Media’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, alongside Tripp Vinson for Vinson Films. Executive producers include the creative team behind “Ready or Not” and “Scream VI”, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, Chad Villella, and Tara Farney of Radio Silence.

With a mix of classic mythology, explosive action, and emotional depth, “Fountain of Youth” positions itself as one of the most ambitious releases from Apple Original Films.

Streaming Soon on Apple TV+

“Fountain of Youth” will stream globally on Apple TV+, the platform behind award-winning titles like “CODA” and “Ted Lasso.” With over 2,500 award nominations and 559 wins since its 2019 launch, Apple TV+ continues to deliver premium original content across genres.

Director: Guy Ritchie

Writer(s): James Vanderbilt

Stars: John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo, and Stanley Tucci.

Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!