WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix Results from March 31

The first match of the night featured Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods facing off against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne. Both teams displayed excellent chemistry and high-paced action. However, The New Day executed a flawless Daybreak to win the match via pinfall.

Here are the full results and key moments from WWE Raw.

WWE Monday Night Raw streamed live on Netflix from the O2 Arena in London on March 31, 2025. With WrestleMania 41 just days away, this episode raised the stakes with high-impact matches and major story developments. Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, and Wade Barrett delivered commentary throughout the night.

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther took on Jimmy Uso in a one-on-one contest. The match served as a preview for Gunther’s upcoming title defense against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

Gunther dominated the match and applied his signature Sleeper Hold to put Jimmy out cold. The referee stopped the match, awarding the victory to Gunther.

Judgment Day Wins, But Tensions Rise

Finn Bálor and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio teamed up to face Penta and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. The Judgment Day won the match via pinfall with assistance from Carlito, who was at ringside.

Despite the win, tensions between Dominik and Bálor grew as both argued over who deserved credit. The segment hints at future internal drama, possibly affecting their standing at WrestleMania.

IYO SKY Retains Title After Chaotic Ending

In the main event, IYO SKY defended her Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley. Bianca Belair served as the special guest referee, adding another layer of intensity.

The match ended in chaos when Ripley and SKY were both disqualified. As a result, SKY retained her title. After the bell, Ripley attacked both her opponent and Belair, sending a brutal message ahead of their triple-threat clash at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania Hype Reaches New Heights

With just one week left, WWE Raw continued to build anticipation for WrestleMania 41. Storylines involving John Cena, Cody Rhodes, The Judgment Day, and the women’s division now carry even more weight heading into the biggest event of the year.