G20- Chicago – Advance Screening

In “G20,” President Sutton attends a G20 summit in Cape Town, South Africa, which is overtaken by terrorists aiming to disrupt global financial markets. Sutton must utilize her statecraft and military experience to protect her family, fellow leaders, and the world. ​The movie is directed by Patricia Riggen and features a supporting cast that includes Anthony Anderson as First Gentleman Derek Sutton, Marsai Martin as Serena Sutton, Ramón Rodríguez as Agent Manny Ruiz, and Antony Starr as Rutledge. ​Viola Davis, who also serves as a producer, expressed enthusiasm for portraying an action-oriented president, stating, “I don’t think every movie you do has to be considered for an Academy award. I wanted to do something that families could watch together, something popular.”