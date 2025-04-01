Contests
G20- Chicago – Advance Screening

By
April 1, 2025
Would you like to see G20 starring Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Antony Starr, and more?  Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Link 1: Click Here To Enter

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago

Tuesday, April 8th, 2025

7:00PM

About G20:

In “G20,” President Sutton attends a G20 summit in Cape Town, South Africa, which is overtaken by terrorists aiming to disrupt global financial markets. Sutton must utilize her statecraft and military experience to protect her family, fellow leaders, and the world.The movie is directed by Patricia Riggen and features a supporting cast that includes Anthony Anderson as First Gentleman Derek Sutton, Marsai Martin as Serena Sutton, Ramón Rodríguez as Agent Manny Ruiz, and Antony Starr as Rutledge.Viola Davis, who also serves as a producer, expressed enthusiasm for portraying an action-oriented president, stating, “I don’t think every movie you do has to be considered for an Academy award. I wanted to do something that families could watch together, something popular.”

G20 Trailer:

 

G20 Viola Davis Prime Video (1)

Director: Patricia Riggen
Writers: Caitlin Parrish, Erica Weiss, Logan Miller, Noah Miller
Cast: Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez, Antony Starr, Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, Clark Gregg, Christopher Farrar, John Hoogenakker, MeeWha Alana Lee, Theo Bongani Ndyalvane, Conrad Kemp, Joseph Steven Yang, Emmanuel Castis, David James, Noxolo Dlamini, Angela Sarafyan

G20 comes to theaters on April 10, 2025. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

