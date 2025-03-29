WWE SmackDown London Results March 28 2025 Recap

WWE SmackDown London results are in, and let’s just say things got emotional, explosive, and a little bit weird—in the best way possible. On March 28, 2025, the O2 Arena felt more like a Roman coliseum. And no, not just because Roman Reigns was holding court.

This night gave us everything: a dream-level contract signing, some post-match chaos, and a man yelling about glass in his eye. Welcome to WWE.

WrestleMania 41 Contract Signing Steals the Show

One of the biggest moments of the night—and possibly the whole WrestleMania season—came when Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins met face-to-face to sign their triple threat contract.

Reigns entered to thunderous applause. London acknowledged him in full choir mode. Then came Rollins, whose theme song had the crowd singing like they were at a stadium tour. And finally, Punk. London gave him a hero’s welcome.

Punk made jokes, cried real tears, and sarcastically thanked his “Tribal Chief” while dropping one of the best lines of the year: “I’m all out of bubble gum.” It was heartfelt, petty, and pro wrestling at its finest.

“Thank you, my Tribal Chief… because of you I’ll see you in the main event of WrestleMania.”

Reigns laughed. Rollins fumed. Punk signed. And just like that, SmackDown faded to black.

Tag Team Turmoil: Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly

In tag team action, The Street Profits defended their titles against Pretty Deadly. London was loud for their hometown boys. The crowd was riding with them. But The Profits came to cook.

After a back-and-forth filled with slick counters and near falls, the champs hit their finisher. That was all she wrote. Pretty Deadly lost the match but won a lot of fans.

United States Championship: Knight vs. Monster Among Men

This one barely got going. LA Knight was defending his U.S. Title against the walking muscle factory, Braun Strowman. But Jacob Fatu wasn’t about to let that happen.

Fatu stormed the ring and dismantled everyone. The match ended in a disqualification. But clearly, Fatu had a point to make. Later backstage, Solo Sikoa confronted him. Fatu’s response? “With you or without you.” Translation: this man’s about to go solo.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes: A Legacy Rekindled

Randy Orton pulled up to interrupt Cody Rhodes. But he wasn’t there to pick a fight—yet. Instead, he gave Cody his flowers. He called him the top guy. Said he was proud. And honestly? It felt genuine.

But Orton isn’t just handing out hugs. He let Cody know that title number 15 is on his vision board. And when it’s time, he’s coming for that belt.

Drew McIntyre didn’t appreciate any of that. He interrupted, threw shade, and caught hands from both Rhodes and Orton. Later, McIntyre and Orton had a match. It ended with a Kevin Owens distraction and a Claymore kick to Orton’s face. Savage.

Women’s Division: Secret Hervice Makes a Statement

The women’s tag match saw Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, aka “The Secret Hervice,” take down Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Zelina Vega ran out after the match to try and save the babyfaces, but the crowd didn’t bite—at first.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair made Michin tap out with the Figure Eight. This match was a setup for Flair’s WrestleMania bout with Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. The champ said she’d be fine losing. Flair? Not so much. That ego? Balloon-sized.

Jimmy Uso Still Thinks He’s the Main Event

Backstage, Jimmy Uso ran into The Miz and Carmelo Hayes. One thing led to another and soon Jimmy was wrestling Miz in a match that probably went on five minutes too long. Jimmy won, grabbed a headset, and told GUNTHER to salute him on Monday. Okay then, Big Jim.

The Wild Ones

Rey Fenix is coming. Aleister Black is back. And Drew McIntyre got chokeslammed through a windshield!

Also, Temu Undertaker exists. I don’t know what that means either, but I’m into it.

Final Thoughts

WWE SmackDown on March 28, 2025, gave us emotional payoffs, great matches, and just enough weirdness to keep us guessing. Whether you’re here for Punk’s tears, Orton’s low-key threat, or Jacob Fatu blowing up everyone’s plans, this episode had something for every kind of fan.