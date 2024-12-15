Top 10 Highest-Grossing Animated Movies

An ensemble of powerful visuals, quality film-making, and meaningful storytelling backed up by accurate cultural details, animated films are a fusion of advanced and traditional cinema. Straight out of your imagination, these animated films have won our hearts and big box office numbers. Let’s take a look.

10.Despicable Me 3 (2017) – $1.035 Billion

Slapstick humor and mischievous thrill-packed in another Minions movie. The franchise returned with the heart of the movie, our beloved yellow, big-eyed minions, and the villainous MC, Gru. With his wife Lucy, he is set on another adventure as his brother Dru returns to seek help from his brother to return to the life of villainy. This franchise has always been known for pulling families in the theater so it’s no surprise how successful it became.

9. Toy Story 3 (2010) – $1.067 Billion

Toy Story 3 remains one of the most emotionally resonated movies following in the footsteps of other Toy Story films in the franchise. As Andy leaves for college, the “Toys” are left alone, uncertain about their future. It captures mature poignant themes wrapped in its heart-touching storyline and innocent characters. From growing up to saying hard goodbyes, this one not only succeeded commercially but became one of the most critical masterpieces as well.

8. Toy Story 4 (2019) – $1.073 Billion

Whenever a franchise produces successful animated films, it is said whether there is a need for a new one. But if the franchise is as great as the Toy Story, then one should expect nothing less. Toy Story 4 not only offered the same emotional depth and magical animation but so much more. With new characters like Forky who portrays the theme of self-worth, it delivered other powerful themes of identity, purpose, and letting go. It also became an audience and critics favorite alike.

7. Minions (2015) – $1.160 Billion

Now who wouldn’t want to know how our favorite alien creatures came into being before they found the perfect villain to serve? Their playful journey filled with humor, mischief, and never-ending laugh-out-loud moments made this prequel a global phenomenon. By crossing a billion mark at the box office, they proved that they are one of the most iconic figures in the animated world.

6. Incredibles 2 (2018) – $1.243 Billion

After the long-awaited film of this franchise, Incredibles 2 brought back the adorable superhero family that got much love worldwide. The movie not only serves amazing action sequences but also embeds so many dialogues, scenes, and joke references that appeal to adults and children alike. That made it one of the most successful movies that have been released to date.

5. Frozen (2013) – $1.290 Billion

The magical icy realm of the Queen of Arendelle, Elsa, and her lively sister Anna made an indelible impact on the entertainment industry that made history. Apart from its commercial and critical acclaim, the film made an emotional connection with the audience. Many of its characters and songs became one of the most memorable parts of cinema. From fan fiction to merchandise, Frozen remains one of the best contemporary princess movies ever made.

4. Frozen II (2019) – $1.450 Billion

A hit like Frozen calls for a sequel. After impressing billions of fans worldwide, Frozen II became another global hit. Join the royal princesses embarking on a magical journey to find the source of Elsa’s frosty powers. The film became everyone’s new favorite with a more mature and intense take on the themes. The striking visuals and the sister bond between the main leads were the cherry on top.

3.The Lion King (2019) – $1.662 Billion

Now there’s so much debate about the new Lion King movie and whether it was needed or not. One undeniable factor about this movie is that the CGI techniques used were groundbreaking; however, it was criticized that the heavy CGI ruined the emotional depth in this film that can be found in the original. The overall nostalgic magic of the film helped it become one of the highest-grossing releases as it broke records and mounted to become one of the most successful remakes of all time.

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) – $1.363 Billion

It makes so much sense why a video game adaptation is on this list. And that too on number 2! Whenever a video game is adapted into a movie, there are great expectations and in case it is an animated film, the expectations are sky high. On that note, this one did not disappoint. The Super Mario Bros. Movie came out to be one of the most amazing adaptations that impressed the world. The best thing about his flick is that it served a fresh yet nostalgic vibe that appealed to children and adults alike.

1. Inside Out 2 (2024) – $1.678 Billion

Though the first film in this franchise was spectacular, the second one blew everyone away. Watch Riley, who’s now in her teenage years navigate the emotions existing in her mind. From its most creative conception to heavy psychological themes portrayed outstandingly, Inside Out 2 not only resonated with the 1.6 billion people who spent their money to watch it, but also did wonders for generating high figures for an animated movie. Pixar outdid itself with this one.

Achievements like these remind us how advanced and relevant the world of animation in film-making is. Its progressive graphic details and innovative scripts blended in the most genius ways is something every cinephile appreciates in his heart. So hop onto this list right now in case you missed any of these.

Happy Watching!