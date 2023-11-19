Hannah is a young fashion designer who, while looking perfectly put together on the outside, secretly suffers from crippling self-doubt. It doesn’t take long for all those pent-up feelings to bubble up to the surface and manifest into an aggressive and gnarly growth on her torso. The Appendage soon begins to heighten Hannah’s anxieties and makes her question everything from her job to her friends. I wasn’t sure what to expect from this movie, but I liked it. I thought it was creepy, funny, and clever.

After hitting a breaking point, Hannah’s inner thoughts physicalize into a monstrous creature that threatens to upend her life.

THE GOOD





I had to look back at the description of this movie to see if it was a horror comedy because there were many moments where I thought it was so funny. The concept was awesome and pretty original in my opinion. I liked the idea of her anxieties and fears presenting themselves as a physical thing. I thought Hadley Robinson who played Hannah was great. Actually, I thought the entire cast did a good job. I also liked that Hannah found a group of people who were just like her and where the story went from there.

They were presented as a support group but later on, we find out that they have nefarious intentions and discover what their real plans are. I don’t want to give too much away but it went in a direction that I was not expecting. I wouldn’t necessarily put this in the horror category although the actual Appendage was a gruesome little thing and scary in the sense that it can tap into your insecurities and basically control how you think, feel, and live. It does give the underlying message of how dangerous it can be to suppress all those self-doubting and anxious feelings for so long. They can materialize in disturbing ways.

THE BAD

It was a little bit corny at times but that’s about it. I can’t think of anything I didn’t like honestly. I really liked this movie.

OVERALL

Appendage has a little bit of everything. Comedy, suspense, drama, and some horror elements. This was a fun movie! It’s different than a lot of the horror movies out there Check it out and even if you get bored just keep watching… it’ll grow on you (sorry, I had to do it lol). Appendage is available to stream on Hulu.