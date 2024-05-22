Dark Matter Takes a Trip Through “The Corridor” (Spoiler Alert!)

This week’s episode of Dark Matter on Apple TV+ throws us headfirst into the mind-bending world of the multiverse with “The Corridor.” Tony’s from Lost Level’s Reviews might call it “spicy,” but here at The Movie Blog, we’re serving a breakdown of the good, the bad, and the mind-blowing of Dark Matter Episode 4.

The Good

Multiverse Mayhem: The concept of the multiverse is explored in a fresh way. The “corridor” as a visual representation of the endless possibilities is both intriguing and unsettling.

Jason Duality: Seeing the stark contrast between Jason-1 (cautious family man) and Jason-2 (reckless playboy) is a highlight. It raises questions about the nature of choice and the paths not taken.

Emotional Depth: While the episode is packed with action and humor, the scene with Daniela looking through Max’s clothes adds a layer of emotional depth that grounds the narrative.

Leighton’s Misadventures: Leighton’s journey through the multiverse, ending up in a “Fallout World” knock-off, provides some laughs and serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of impulsive travel.

The Bad

Pacing Issues: The episode crams in a lot of plot points, which can feel overwhelming at times. Some scenes could have benefited from a bit more breathing room.

Character Development: While Jason’s duality is explored, other characters like Amanda feel less developed. We could use a deeper dive into their motivations and struggles.

Cliched Moments: Jason-2’s attempt to buy his son’s affection with a car feels like a tired trope.

Overall

“The Corridor” is a fun and thought-provoking episode that pushes the boundaries of Dark Matter. While it has its pacing issues and underdeveloped characters, the exploration of the multiverse and the potential consequences of messing with it leave us excited to see where the series goes next.

What did you think of Dark Matter Episode 4? Let us know in the comments below!