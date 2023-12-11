Best Christmas Releases of 2023

The Grinch and Mr. Scrooge are great and all, but it wouldn’t hurt to add a few new releases to the list of binge-worthy Christmas movies. Here are some of the best Christmas films of 2023.

1.Candy Cane Lane (Prime Video)

A Christmas decorating competition, a man who carves art from wood, a cunning elf that can turn a small and quaint neighborhood into a ruckus, and the countdown of 12 days? That’s exactly what Candy Cane Lane is all about. Buckle up, because it’s a comedic ride with all the festivities and holiday havoc.

2. Family Switch (Netflix)

Christmas is the perfect time for good old family bonding. But wait! In Family Switch, things are taken to a hilariously elevated level, when a fantastical planetary fluke leads to body switches in the Walker family and how they try to turn things back to normal together. Talk about unexpected miracles on Christmas.

If only the genie in a magic gold lamp was real. Well, then how about a crusty, dusty but magical jewelry box summoning a genie? Genie is a wonderful mix of laughter and miracles as a man tries to rekindle his relationship with his family with the help of a no-filter, but genuinely nice genie.

4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever (Disney+)

The 3rd animated installment of The Diary of a Wimpy Kid, comes with an elf that’s trying to ruin everything, a snowstorm causing a lockdown, and the struggles of a kid named Greg, as he tries to bring everything back to normal, whilst being a good boy.

5. Best Christmas, Ever! (Netflix)

Best Christmas, Ever! is the perfect interpretation of the saying “Nobody’s life is perfect”. Watch this romantic comedy unfold as two former friends cross paths and the parallels of each couple’s lives are shown. It’s heart-warming, adorably funny, and full of the holiday spirit that makes it a great Christmas watch.

6. Merry Little Batman (Prime Video)

It’s Christmas and Batman’s son, Damien, definitely deserves the spotlight. Merry Little Batman features evil villains, who dare to mess with the favorite holiday of kids and are hell-bent on dimming the festivities, and it’s up to Damien, who’s home alone at the Wayne Manor, to ward off the pesky fun suckers from Gotham City. Who says kids can’t handle the bad guys?

7. The Holdovers (VOD)

The Holdovers is a movie full of the notion of looking beneath the surface. When an intolerable and anti-social History teacher is forced to spend the holidays with a bunch of prep school kids who can’t go home for Christmas, things take an unlikely turn as he befriends a student with sad secrets, a sharp brain, and a motherly school cook. Together they have the best Christmas of their lives.

Whether it’s a cold, uneventful evening or a Christmas slumber party, these movies are perfect to watch while vegging on the couch with a warm eggnog in hand. So, embrace the frosty remnants of 2023, kiss it goodbye, and celebrate cinema with these amazing releases.

Let us know if you’re watching any of these in the comments section.