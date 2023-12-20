Breaking News: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Premieres One Day Early on Disney+ and Hulu!

In an unexpected twist that delighted fans worldwide, Disney+ has gifted us with an early holiday present. The first two episodes of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” are now available for streaming on both Disney+ and Hulu. Originally scheduled for release on December 20th, the series dropped a day early, creating a wave of excitement with Percy Jackson fans.

Surprise Release

At 6 PM PT today, Tuesday, December 19th, fans were treated early! That’s right, fans got an early debut of the highly anticipated Disney+ Original series. This surprise drop not only caught everyone off guard but also allowed viewers to dive into the epic world of Percy Jackson sooner than expected.

Simultaneous Release on Hulu

Episode 1, which was initially slated to premiere simultaneously on Hulu, was also part of the early release, ensuring that fans across both platforms could join in on the adventure right away.

Weekly Rollout on Disney+

While the initial two episodes are available for immediate binge-watching pleasure, subsequent episodes will follow a weekly rollout schedule. New episodes will be dropping every Tuesday at 6 PM PT on Disney+. This approach keeps the excitement alive, giving fans something to look forward to each week.

Synopsis

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” follows the gripping journey of Percy Jackson, a young demigod on a perilous quest across America. Racing against monsters and outsmarting gods, Percy must return Zeus’ master bolt to prevent an impending war. Alongside his quest mates, Annabeth and Grover, Percy’s journey becomes a quest for self-discovery. Percy quest also challenges him to understand his destiny in a world where he feels like an outsider.

Stellar Cast and Creators

Starring Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood. The series boasts a talented cast that brings Rick Riordan’s beloved characters to life. Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is executive produced by an impressive team, including Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Rebecca Riordan, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, and others.

Critical Acclaim and Fan Excitement

As a testament to its quality, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is currently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The surprise release has only heightened the buzz and anticipation surrounding the series, with fans expressing their excitement across social media platforms.

Don’t miss out on the action-packed and mythologically charged adventure – head to Disney+ or Hulu now to embark on Percy Jackson’s quest, filled with gods, monsters, and the challenges of finding one’s place in the world.

Happy streaming!