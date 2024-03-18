Top 10 Book Adaptations To Anticipate After Dune Part 2

Transposing literature into live features is pretty much the theme of the 2024 box office. Here are my Top 10 Book Adaptations to anticipate after the release of Dune Part 2.

1. Romancing Mister Bridgerton By Julia Quinn

Bridgerton Season 3 is the adaptation of Julia Quinn’s steamy period regency novel, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, focusing on the love story between Colin Bridgerton, the charming but commitment-phobic eldest brother, and Penelope Featherington, the witty wallflower with a secret crush. Prepare for witty banter, emotional confessions, and a journey of self-discovery as Colin sheds his playboy reputation and Penelope finally steps out of the shadows.

2. The Amateur By Robert Littell

Gearing up for a November release, “The Amateur” is a gripping spy thriller film based on Robert Littell’s acclaimed novel. The story follows a disillusioned CIA cryptographer named Charles Heller. When his wife is tragically killed in a terrorist attack, a heartbroken and enraged Charles seeks vengeance. Feeling betrayed by his superiors who refuse to act on the case, he uses his unique skillset to become an amateur spy, determined to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

3. Lady In The Lake By Laura Lippmann

Calling all mystery buffs! Natalie Portman graces the screen in “Lady in the Lake,” a limited series adaptation of Laura Lippmann’s captivating novel. Set against the backdrop of 1960s Baltimore, the story follows a dedicated detective named Jane Ritchie. When a young boy disappears near a local lake, Jane throws herself into the investigation, uncovering a web of secrets and confronting a community cloaked in suspicion.

4. Wicked: The Life And Times Of The Wicked Witch Of The West By Gregory Maguire

Prepare to be transported to the magical Land of Oz with a brand new perspective. Based on Gregory Maguire’s Tony Award-winning novel, “Wicked” tells the story of Elphaba, the misunderstood green-skinned girl who becomes the infamous Wicked Witch of the West. Starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the film promises stunning visuals, reimagining the classic tale from Elphaba’s point of view and exploring themes of friendship, loyalty, and defying expectations.

5. The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers By J.R.R. Tolkien

Even though the 2002 movie covers the book, For Tolkien devotees, the excitement doesn’t stop with “Dune Part 2.” December brings “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,” an epic fantasy film delving deeper into the events of “The Two Towers.” While the 2002 “Lord of the Rings” trilogy covered the broad strokes of the book, this new film focuses specifically on the history of Rohan, the horse-riding people who played a pivotal role in the fight against Sauron. Prepare for breathtaking visuals, heart-pounding battles, and a deeper appreciation for the courage and sacrifice of Rohan’s warriors.

6. Turtles All The Way Down By John Green

John Green’s poignant novel “Turtles All the Way Down” comes to life on the streaming service Max in Spring 2024. The story follows Aza Holmes, a brilliant but insecure teenager grappling with obsessive-compulsive disorder and a tumultuous first love. As Aza navigates the complexities of friendship, mental health, and self-discovery, the film promises a relatable and thought-provoking exploration of young adulthood.

7. The Spiderwick Chronicles By Tony DiTerlizzi And Holly Black

Gear up for an enchanting adventure with “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” a new series premiering on April 19th. Based on the beloved children’s book series by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, the story follows the Grace family as they move to a new home that holds a hidden secret. The children discover a mysterious field guide written by their great-great-grandfather, revealing a world of fairies, goblins, and fantastical creatures. Prepare for captivating visuals, imaginative storytelling, and a heartwarming tale about the power of family and friendship.

8. The Watchers By A.M. Shine

Scheduled for a June release, “The Watchers” is a suspenseful thriller based on A.M. Shine’s gripping novel. The story follows a young artist named Francis and a group of strangers who find themselves trapped in a remote cabin deep within a dark forest. As they become hunted by unseen creatures, they must uncover the secrets of the forest and fight for their survival. With its chilling atmosphere and suspenseful plot, “The Watchers” promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

9. We’ll Always Have Summer By Jenny Han

Belly’s love brawl continues in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, being released on 14th July, as she enters sophomore year. Based on Jenny Han’s bestselling series, the story follows Belly Conklin, a teenager caught in a love triangle between two brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah. Season 2 picks up where the first season left off, as Belly navigates the complexities of her relationships and grapples with her feelings for both brothers. The third season, based on the final book in the series, will be the ultimate test for Belly as she decides who truly holds her heart.

The Sandman is coming back to Netflix with a second season, at the end of 2024 and it will follow the events of the second volume, where Morpheus comes face-to-face with Lucifer in Hell. And it is safe to say that this is my favorite news so far. Based on Neil Gaiman’s groundbreaking graphic novel series, “The Sandman” follows Morpheus, the embodiment of dreams, as he journeys to restore order to his realm after a century of imprisonment. Season 2 will delve into the events of the second volume, “The Doll’s House,” where Morpheus descends into Hell to confront Lucifer Morningstar in a battle for power and control. Fans can expect a visually stunning and thought-provoking exploration of mythology, dreams, and the human condition.

Books are ultimately morsels of imagination that can take the mind places it has never been to. Let’s see if these adaptations will do the real thing justice. Let us know which one of these movies are you most excited about.