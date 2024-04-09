Dune Part Two: Digital & Disc Release Dates Revealed

Mark your calendars because Warner Bros. just announced a stellar release date for Dune Part Two. Gear up to experience the epic continuation of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi masterpiece from the comfort of your couch earlier than expected!

About Dune Part Two:

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on “Dune: Part Two,” the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning “Dune.”

“Dune: Part Two” will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Digital Download Takes Flight

Here’s the exciting news: Dune Part Two will be available for digital download starting April 16th, 2024! That’s right, you can revisit the vast deserts of Arrakis and witness Paul Atreides’ journey a month before the Blu-ray and DVD release.

Didn’t get a chance to see Dune Part Two in theaters? No sweat! This digital download lets you experience the thrilling story from the beginning. Here’s a quick recap to jog your memory: The fate of humanity lies in the hands of Paul Atreides, son of Duke Leto Atreides. After escaping the harrowing betrayal on Arrakis, Paul joins forces with the Fremen, a desert people who view him as their prophesied messiah. Together, they wage war against the cruel Harkonnens who seek control over the precious spice, melange.

Dune Part Two Trailer:

Bonus Features to Fuel Your Excitement

The digital download isn’t all you’ll get! Warner Bros. has hinted at some enticing bonus features included with the purchase. While details are still under wraps, these bonus features might offer behind-the-scenes glimpses, interviews with the cast and crew, or even deleted scenes that will shed more light on the complex world of Dune.

Blu-ray and DVD Release on the Horizon

Craving a physical copy? Don’t worry, fans of classic movie collections! Dune Part Two will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD starting May 14th, 2024. While details on what bonus features will be included on the physical releases haven’t been announced yet, they’ll likely be similar (or possibly even more extensive) than what’s included in the digital download.

Whether you choose the digital download on April 16th or wait for the Blu-ray and DVD release on May 14th, Dune Part Two promises to be a must-have for any sci-fi fan. So, gather your fellow Fremen warriors, stock up on popcorn (or spice cakes!), and get ready to return to the breathtaking landscapes of Arrakis.

Dune Part Two Video Review: