Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos Reunite For a Confidential Project

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone’s new project is currently under wraps, marking the fifth collaboration between the two.

Ever since Yorgos Lanthimos’ much-anticipated film, Poor Things made its way to the Venice Film Festival in 2023, Emma Stone is headlining for giving her career-best performance. The power duo has worked together twice in the past in The Favourite and the short film Bleat. Even though The Favourite got Emma Stone her Academy Award nomination, all eyes are set on Poor Things has some great expectations to meet. With Poor Things expected to be one of the best movies to come out in 2023, we’ll be seeing more of this partnership in the future. Their upcoming anthology movie AND is already lined up to come out after Poor Things but wait, there’s more!

In an interview, Lanthimos revealed that he has shot another movie with Emma Stone in Greece. The title of the film along with other details is not known. Lanthimos however, described the movie as “much simpler and very different in comparison to Poor Things because that story needed that particular style”.

To understand the referenced contrast, we’re eagerly waiting for Poor Things which will be released in December of 2023. The release of the film was postponed from September 8th to the end of the year after the SAG-AFTRA strike. The grand premiere of the film at the Venice Film Festival has fueled major hype after impressing the critics. The Rolling Stone called it “Wildly imaginative and exhilaratingly over the top”.

The film’s plot is centered around a young Victorian woman named Bella Baxter, who is brought back to life by a demented scientist. She then flees with a debauched lawyer to roam around continents and stand up against inequality. Starring Emma Stone in the movie is Willem Dafoe as Godwin Baxter and Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn.

