MAESTRO: Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan Make Their Award Case

In this exclusive interview, we’ll explore the potential awards chatter around Maestro. This time we have both Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan to discuss their collaboration. What’s the secret sauce that makes Bradley and Carey’s partnership sizzle on screen? We’re also asking Bradley to find out which aspect of “Maestro” he holds dearest to his heart. In this illuminating interview, we take a captivating journey with the starts of Maestro, Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan. Cooper plays the legendary composer Leonard Berstein and Mulligan plays his wife, Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. Check out the interview below.

The Movie Blog: With award season right around the corner, can you talk about why Kerry’s performance was just so special in this film?

Bradley Cooper: She was a living, breathing human being captured, in a narrative, in a film narrative. So that alone is miraculous. You pray that that’s going to happen. Sometimes you have to craft it in the editing room and clearly, by just the way we shot it, you know that’s not the case. I have to say, beyond what you just see in the movie and the a real, living, breathing Felicia montealegre on film. Kerry, as a professional allowed all of us to make the movie we wanted to make because of her work ethic and her demeanor and her energy and her selflessness. There’s no version where I could have ever expected it as much as I feel I did as an artist in this movie, if it wasn’t for her. She just made everything very easy at all times.

The Movie Blog: Carey, can you talk about what made Bradley such a wonderful asset to this film as a director?

Carey Mulligan: There’s no world where anyone else would do or could could do this. That’s the thing. I sat and watched the film for the first time the other night finished and with an audience in LA at our premiere. We got kind of separated after the party… And as he was leaving, I found out he was leaving, and I ran outside because I just had to say it to him. But, it’s just astounding what he does… What’s amazing is when you’re making it. When he was making it, we were making it….It was about anything but the story about all of us, about this company of actors, this crew working together, making this thing as a team. The performance that he delivers, just as an actor, taking away that he directs, writes, produces the whole thing. Just as an actor, I just think is one of the most incredible performances I’ve seen in my life. And I got to be in it with him every day. So it was you know, a huge, huge privilege for me.