In this illuminating interview, we take a captivating journey behind the scenes of Maestro, a cinematic marvel that pays tribute to the life of Leonard Bernstein. Join us as we sit down with three extraordinary talents: the visionary Production Designer Kevin Thompson, the artistic Costume Designer Mark Bridges, and the auditory maestro Steve Morrow. Together, they unravel the intricacies of crafting the film’s visual aesthetics, period-accurate costumes, and enchanting soundscapes. Their collective insights offer an exclusive peek into the meticulous craftsmanship that brought Maestro to life, enriching our appreciation for this extraordinary cinematic experience. Afterward, be sure to check out our Maestro review.

The Movie Blog: [Regarding the Cathedral scene] could you breakdown what you did with your respective teams to contribute? Were there were any special moments or challenges?

Mark Bridges: I did the costumes and we just tried to make the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO)seem as much like they were in those days… And, make sure that there was a believable background.

Steve Morrow: We’ve we’ve seen the the video of that [The Ely Cathedral ] performance. So we were trying to recreate that. The difference nowadays is orchestras don’t play that tight together anymore. So we had to convince the LSO to to come together tight which can can damage your ears. So we had to get special earplugs for everybody and do all that because we wanted to record the orchestra live while he’s conducting so the audience can feel like they’re in the middle of an orchestra, which is something not a lot of people get to to experience. So we set up an array of microphones, over 60 microphones to make sure that that performance is covered in a way that the audience will feel immersed in it….That was something that we had Bradley and I had talked about for years. You know, how are we going to record this scene? How are we going to, you know, make sure that it’s it’s accurate historically and just beautiful sounding.

Kevin Thompson: Well, it’s very legendary cathedral. It’s one of the largest cathedrals in Europe. The challenge was to get it to feel like the period, you know, a certain amount of details were necessary, like the music stands and the the sheet music and the the risers and the chairs and the pews and and then to eliminate a lot of things in the cathedral that signal that it was contemporary. But, I mean, the space kind of speaks for itself. It’s a great location. I really pushed for it.