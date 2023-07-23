Barbie Review: An Exhilarating Pink Symphony

Let’s take a moment to celebrate Greta Gerwig. From the moment I first watched Lady Bird during its theatrical release, I knew she possessed a crucial and unique voice that would leave a lasting impact in the years to come – and I was absolutely right. Little Women, her next film, based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, has become one of my all-time favorite comfort movies. There’s a certain magic in it that can cure any amount of sadness.

This is precisely why I couldn’t contain my excitement when I heard she would be taking on the project of Barbie. With Gerwig’s involvement, you can always be confident that her work won’t be just another generic, uninspired movie. Her films may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying the undeniable uniqueness of her voice.

With Barbie, she’s demonstrating her power and style like never before.

The Good:

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is an outrageously funny and visually stunning journey that brings the iconic doll to life in ways we could never have imagined. Bursting with vibrant colors and humor, this film is an absolute joy to watch. Set in the enchanting world of Barbie Land, the story follows Barbie and Ken as they venture into the real world, leading to a hilarious and heartwarming exploration of the human experience.

The film’s humor is its undeniable highlight. From start to finish, there isn’t a single scene without something to laugh at. Gerwig’s clever writing and the actors’ impeccable comedic timing make Barbie the funniest movie in recent memory. The audience is treated to moments of pure hilarity, and the infectious laughter that echoes through the theater is a testament to its brilliance.

But it’s not just the humor that captivates audiences; the production design is equally impressive. Barbie Land is a visual feast, a kaleidoscope of colors dominated by the iconic pink hue. The attention to detail and creativity in creating this fantastical world is commendable. So much so that it reportedly caused a shortage of pink paint in the real world, adding a layer of humor to the film’s influence on the physical world.

The heart of the film lies in Margot Robbie‘s phenomenal performance as Barbie. Known for her versatility, Robbie embodies the beloved doll with charm, wit, and an endearing vulnerability. She effortlessly switches between comedic brilliance and heartrending moments, creating a multi-dimensional character that resonates deeply with the audience. This may well be Robbie’s finest performance to date, cementing her as one of the most talented actresses of her generation.

Alongside Robbie, America Ferrera shines in a supporting role as Gloria, a Mattel employee thrust into the whirlwind of the real world with Barbie. Ferrera’s portrayal is warm and genuine, and her chemistry with young talent Ariana Greenblatt, who plays her daughter, Sasha, adds a touching layer to the film’s emotional core.

Ryan Gosling‘s casting as Ken is a stroke of genius. His undeniable charisma and energy bring Ken to life in a way that no other actor could have achieved. Gosling’s chemistry with Robbie is palpable, and their performances elevate the film to new heights. Both actors deliver unforgettable performances and deserve serious consideration for awards recognition.

Rodrigo Prieto’s cinematography is a sight to behold. Every frame is meticulously crafted, showcasing the colorful and fantastical world of Barbie Land with awe-inspiring beauty. The film’s visual splendor enhances the storytelling, making it one of the most visually striking films of the year.

Beyond its entertainment value, Barbie is an incredibly important film. Gerwig’s direction, coupled with the superb performances, makes audiences fall in love with cinema all over again. It reminds us of the power of storytelling and its ability to transport us to magical worlds while also reflecting on our own reality.

The Bad:

If I’m going to be completely honest with you all, there was not a single element of Barbie that I didn’t fall in love with. Perhaps you should stay away from this one if you’re not a big fan of goofy comedies or if you’re not a big fan of any of the actors or something along those lines. It’s also definitely not a movie that you should take your kids to see, even though this is a Barbie movie. Trust me, it goes to some seriously deep places that took me by complete surprise. There are also some adult jokes in the film as well, so be warned.

Overall:

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, is an absolute triumph. With its side-splitting humor, jaw-dropping production design, and outstanding performances, it captivates audiences and leaves them with a renewed appreciation for the art of filmmaking. Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Barbie is a tour de force, supported by an excellent ensemble cast led by Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera. The film’s visual splendor, courtesy of Rodrigo Prieto’s cinematography, further adds to its brilliance. Barbie is an experience that brings joy, laughter, and warmth, making it a must-see film that leaves a lasting impression on its audience.