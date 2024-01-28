Beau Is Afraid Leads 2nd Golden Scythe Awards With Six Wins

Lights, camera, terror! The 2nd Annual Golden Scythe Horror Awards just wrapped up, leaving horror aficionados trembling with excitement and a hint of dread. Among the night’s most celebrated screams, Ari Aster’s spine-chilling masterpiece, “Beau is Afraid,” emerged as the dark star of the evening, snatching an impressive six awards and instilling fear in the hearts of its competitors.
Leading the pack was Joaquin Phoenix, who, with his haunting portrayal of Beau Wassermann, claimed the coveted “Best Actor in a Leading Role” award. Ari Aster’s deft directorial hand was also acknowledged, earning him the title of “Best Director” for orchestrating nightmares on celluloid.
But the shadows didn’t solely belong to “Beau is Afraid.” Danny and Michael Philippou’s “Talk to Me” whispered its way to glory, clinching the prestigious “Best Picture” award and leaving audiences speechless. Sophie Wilde’s captivating performance as Mia captivated the judges, securing her the accolade for “Best Actress in a Leading Role.”
In a night filled with macabre marvels, Nicolas Cage’s mesmerizing turn in “Renfield” and Patti LuPone’s chilling presence in “Beau is Afraid” earned them the titles of “Best Supporting Actor” and “Best Supporting Actress,” respectively.
The ceremony, graced by luminaries like Jeffrey Reddick, Amelie Hoeferle, Grant Feely, Kat Conner Sterling, and Jophielle Love, shimmered with a ghastly glow as the horrors of the silver screen were celebrated in all their gory glory.
Here’s the full rundown of the night’s winners and their devilish delights:
Best Picture:
- Talk to Me – WINNER
- Evil Dead Rise
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- M3GAN
- No One Will Save You
- Saw X
- Scream VI
- Thanksgiving
- Totally Killer
Best Director:
- Ari Aster, Beau is Afraid – WINNER
- Michael Chaves, The Nun II
- Lee Cronin, Evil Dead Rise
- David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer
- Kevin Greutert, Saw X
- Gerard Johnstone, M3GAN
- Andre Ovredal, The Last Voyage of the Demeter
- Danny and Michael Philippou, Talk To Me
- Eli Roth, Thanksgiving
- Emma Tammi, Five Nights at Freddy’s
Best Actor in a Leading Role:
- Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid – WINNER
- Tobin Bell, Saw X
- Corey Hawkins, The Last Voyage of the Demeter
- Josh Hutcherson, Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Leslie Odom Jr., The Exorcist: Believer
Best Actress in a Leading Role:
- Sophie Wilde, Talk to Me – WINNER
- Melissa Barrera, Scream VI
- Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You
- Taissa Farmiga, The Nun II
- Allison Williams, M3GAN
Best Supporting Actor:
- Nicolas Cage, Renfield – WINNER
- Joe Bird, Talk to Me
- Liam Cunningham, The Last Voyage of the Demeter
- Patrick Dempsey, Thanksgiving
- Matthew Lillard, Five Nights at Freddy’s
Best Supporting Actress:
- Patti LuPone, Beau is Afraid – WINNER
- Julie Bowen, Totally Killer
- Elizabeth Lail, Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Olivia Marcum, The Exorcist: Believer
- Storm Reid, The Nun II
Best Original Screenplay:
- When Evil Lurks – WINNER
- Beau is Afraid
- M3GAN
- Talk to Me
- Totally Killer
Best Adapted Screenplay:
- Evil Dead Rise – WINNER
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- The Nun II
- Saw X
Best International Film:
- Infinity Pool – WINNER
- It Lives Inside
- Skinamarink
- Talk to Me
- When Evil Lurks
Best Original Score:
- Evil Dead Rise – Stephen McKeon – WINNER
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- The Last Voyage of the Demeter
- The Nun II
Best Sound Design:
- No One Will Save You – WINNER
- Beau is Afraid
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- The Last Voyage of the Demeter
- Scream VI
Best Production Design:
- Beau is Afraid – WINNER
- Evil Dead Rise
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- M3GAN
- The Nun II
Best Cinematography:
- Beau is Afraid – Pawel Pogorzelski – WINNER
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Talk to Me
- Totally Killer
Best Makeup & Hairstyling:
- The Last Voyage of the Demeter – WINNER
- Beau is Afraid
- Saw X
- Scream VI
- Talk to Me
- Beau is Afraid – Lucian Johnston – WINNER
- Evil Dead Rise
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Saw X
- Scream VI
Best Use of Visual Effects:
- No One Will Save You – WINNER
- Beau is Afraid
- The Boogeyman
- Suitable Flesh
- V/H/S85
Best Use of Practical Effects:
- The Last Voyage of the Demeter – WINNER
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Talk to Me
- Thanksgiving
Best Poster:
- When Evil Lurks – WINNER
- Evil Dead Rise
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- The Last Voyage of the Demeter
- Pet Sematary: Bloodlines
- Saw X
- Scream VI
- Talk to Me
- Thanksgiving
Best Trailer:
- M3GAN – Official Trailer – WINNER
- Beau is Afraid – Official Trailer
- Evil Dead Rise – Redband Trailer
- The Exorcist: Believer – Official Trailer
- Five Nights at Freddy’s – Official Trailer 2
- The Last Voyage of the Demeter – Official Trailer
- The Nun II – Official Trailer
- Renfield – Official Trailer
- Scream VI – Official Trailer
- Talk to Me – Official Trailer
Best Horror Movie Moment:
- M3GAN – M3GAN dances in the hallway – WINNER
- Beau is Afraid – Animated world
- Evil Dead Rise – Opening Scene
- The Exorcist: Believer – Chris MacNeil vs. the demon
- Five Nights at Freddy’s – Springlock Scene
- Insidious: The Red Door – Ending
- The Nun II – Magazine Stand
- Saw X – John Kramer in his own trap
- Scream VI – Gale vs. Ghostface
- Talk to Me – Mia is now a ghost
Best Kill:
- Thanksgiving – Trampoline Kill – WINNER
- Evil Dead Rise – The Mother’s Death
- Renfield – Renfield Goes On A Rampage
- Saw X – Eyeball Trap
- Scream VI – Anika’s Death from Ladder
Best Slasher:
- Scream VI – WINNER
- M3GAN
- Saw X
- Totally Killer
- Thanksgiving
With “Beau is Afraid” leading the pack with six wins, including the spine-tingling Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and the haunting Best Director for Ari Aster, the Golden Scythe Horror Awards once again proved that terror knows no bounds.
But fear not! The night was filled with a cacophony of screams and shivers as horror’s most daring storytellers were honored for their contributions to the genre we love to fear.
Stay tuned as the shadows grow longer and the nightmares continue to unfold on the silver screen. The Golden Scythe Horror Awards will return, ready to celebrate the blood-curdling brilliance of horror cinema once more.
For more bone-chilling updates and ghastly gossip, keep your eyes peeled for the next edition of the Golden Scythe Horror Awards.
Dare to dream in the dark.