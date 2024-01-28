Beau Is Afraid Leads 2nd Golden Scythe Awards With Six Wins

Lights, camera, terror! The 2nd Annual Golden Scythe Horror Awards just wrapped up, leaving horror aficionados trembling with excitement and a hint of dread. Among the night’s most celebrated screams, Ari Aster’s spine-chilling masterpiece, “Beau is Afraid,” emerged as the dark star of the evening, snatching an impressive six awards and instilling fear in the hearts of its competitors.

Leading the pack was Joaquin Phoenix, who, with his haunting portrayal of Beau Wassermann, claimed the coveted “Best Actor in a Leading Role” award. Ari Aster’s deft directorial hand was also acknowledged, earning him the title of “Best Director” for orchestrating nightmares on celluloid.

But the shadows didn’t solely belong to “Beau is Afraid.” Danny and Michael Philippou’s “Talk to Me” whispered its way to glory, clinching the prestigious “Best Picture” award and leaving audiences speechless. Sophie Wilde’s captivating performance as Mia captivated the judges, securing her the accolade for “Best Actress in a Leading Role.”

In a night filled with macabre marvels, Nicolas Cage’s mesmerizing turn in “Renfield” and Patti LuPone’s chilling presence in “Beau is Afraid” earned them the titles of “Best Supporting Actor” and “Best Supporting Actress,” respectively.

The ceremony, graced by luminaries like Jeffrey Reddick, Amelie Hoeferle, Grant Feely, Kat Conner Sterling, and Jophielle Love, shimmered with a ghastly glow as the horrors of the silver screen were celebrated in all their gory glory.

Here’s the full rundown of the night’s winners and their devilish delights:

Best Picture:

Best Director:

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Best Supporting Actor:

Best Supporting Actress:

Best Original Screenplay:

When Evil Lurks – WINNER

– WINNER Beau is Afraid

M3GAN

Talk to Me

Totally Killer

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Best International Film:

Infinity Pool – WINNER

– WINNER It Lives Inside

Skinamarink

Talk to Me

When Evil Lurks

Best Original Score:

Best Sound Design:

Best Production Design:

Best Cinematography:

Best Makeup & Hairstyling:

Best Costume Design:

Best Editing:

Best Use of Visual Effects:

Best Use of Practical Effects:

Best Poster:

Best Trailer:

Best Horror Movie Moment:

Best Kill:

Best Slasher:

Best Title Sequence:

Best Remake or Sequel:

Best Marketing:

With “Beau is Afraid” leading the pack with six wins, including the spine-tingling Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and the haunting Best Director for Ari Aster, the Golden Scythe Horror Awards once again proved that terror knows no bounds.

But fear not! The night was filled with a cacophony of screams and shivers as horror’s most daring storytellers were honored for their contributions to the genre we love to fear.

Stay tuned as the shadows grow longer and the nightmares continue to unfold on the silver screen. The Golden Scythe Horror Awards will return, ready to celebrate the blood-curdling brilliance of horror cinema once more.

