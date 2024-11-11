Heretic Review: A Chilling, Thought-Provoking Journey Through Belief

Heretic, the latest horror thriller from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place), is a refreshingly eerie take on horror, tackling philosophical themes that question the very essence of faith and belief. Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant), becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse.

Heretic Trailer:

The Good:

Hugh Grant shines in Heretic, delivering one of his most unsettling performances. His portrayal of Mr. Reed—a diabolical and deeply manipulative character—commands attention. Every time Grant is on screen, his creepy, almost hypnotic demeanor leaves you both unnerved and utterly captivated. It’s a testament to his range as an actor and his ability to embody darkness with a chilling charm.

The film’s setting is equally commendable, creating a sense of isolation and dread that complements the plot’s psychological twists. The atmosphere Beck and Woods build is one of haunting stillness, punctuated by philosophical debates that delve into the intricacies of belief. Heretic doesn’t shy away from addressing challenging themes. The film crafts a compelling battle of wits, where each character’s ideology is explored and questioned, making the viewer feel like a silent participant in the discourse.

The Bad:

Heretic does come with a few potential pitfalls, particularly for viewers expecting a more conventional horror experience. The pacing is deliberate, taking an unconventional approach that sidesteps traditional jump scares in favor of atmospheric dread and intellectual suspense. While this subversion is refreshing, it may not appeal to all horror fans. Some may find the philosophical debates and complex ideas tough to follow, especially as they build on each other without easy conclusions.

Additionally, the film incorporates a few misdirects that can be confusing on a first viewing. These twists and turns, while adding layers, may feel disconnected or hard to interpret without a second watch. Heretic challenges viewers to keep up, but its thought-provoking approach can leave some lost along the way.

The Verdict:

Heretic is a refreshingly creepy, thought-provoking horror that uses belief—or lack thereof—as the backbone of its terror. It feels like watching a Saw movie without the gratuitous violence, though there are still a few moments that are hard to watch. For those willing to engage with its intellectual horror, Heretic is a rewarding and unsettling experience that lingers long after the credits roll. It’s possible you may need to watch the movie again to fully appreciate it but whether that desire will strike people is uncertain.

Heretic Review: A Chilling, Thought-Provoking Journey Through Belief Acting - 8/10 8/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 7/10 7/10

Plot/Screenplay - 7/10 7/10

Setting/Theme - 8/10 8/10

Watchability - 8/10 8/10

Rewatchability - 7/10 7/10 Overall 7.5/10 7.5/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)