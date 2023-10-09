Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is a prequel to Stephen King’s 1983 novel, Pet Sematary. This film is set in 1969 and focuses on Jud Crandall. Jud dreams of leaving his small hometown of Ludlow, Maine when he uncovers disturbing secrets and a dark family history that will keep Jud tied to Ludlow forever. I was pleasantly surprised with this movie as I was not expecting much so let’s jump right in.

THE GOOD

I must admit that I did not read the book, so I am basing my review on what I know from the 1989 film adaptation. This was a well-made prequel that offered a good backstory and some insight into the origin of the Pet Sematary and how it came to be. Jackson White did a great job portraying young Jud Crandall. Actually, I really enjoyed all the acting. I liked the way they showed Jud’s father (portrayed by Henry Thomas) sitting on the porch smoking cigarettes and drinking beers like the old man Jud does in the 1989 movie. They did a good job of telling more of the story of Timmy and how his father brought him back after he died in the war. The 1989 movie touched on this when Jud was recalling when he realized that the burial ground and soil were sour and stated the famous quote from this movie, “Sometimes dead is better”. I also really liked the cinematography. Very creepy, ominous vibes and disturbing images throughout. The director, Lindsey Anderson Beer, did a good job of incorporating the themes of grief and loss that the characters were dealing with while also keeping the horror element in the forefront.

THE BAD

I didn’t find anything necessarily bad about the film. I feel like another movie that starts after this one ends could work if they explain certain things in more detail like Jud and Norma’s relationship and how they grew from young lovers into a long-lasting relationship.



OVERALL

I’m sure some people will shit on this movie as being another horror prequel/sequel/remake and say “Leave the classics alone!”. I went into this not expecting much but I’m happy with how it came out and I say check it out! Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is currently streaming on Paramount Plus.