Check out our FIRST LOOK at Evil Dead Rise

.We’re finally getting our very first look at the upcoming film Evil Dead Rise! The Evil Dead franchise has a history that stretches back to the 80s from director Sam Raimi. The Evil Dead franchise is known for its blend of horror, dark humor, and series star Bruce Campbell. The new movie comes from writer/director Lee Cronin (“The Hole in the Ground”). The film stars Lily Sullivan (“I Met a Girl,” “Barkskins”), Alyssa Sutherland (“The Mist,” “Vikings”), Morgan Davies (“Storm Boy,” “The End”), Gabrielle Echols (“Reminiscence”), and introducing Nell Fisher (“Northspur”).

Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, “Evil Dead Rise” tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable

This is a truly disturbing photo. I like what I’m seeing in this image and I also like the talent assembled for this production. The Evil Dead franchise thrives under the watchful eye of writer/director Sam Raimi. I have some confidence that this franchise can also do well under other talented creators. The trick is you have to make sure they’re creators with the talent and vision to execute. Thankfully Lee Cronin is an award-winning director and is sure to want to impress with his theatrical film debut. It helps that “Evil Dead Rise” is produced by Rob Tapert (“Ash vs Evil Dead,”) and executive produced by series creator Sam Raimi and the legend “Ash” himself, Bruce Campbell.

Evil Dead Rise will star Lily Sullivan has a good resume as well having appeared in over a dozen different productions. Her most recent work was as Lucy in the Luke Eve film “I Met A Girl“.

This is a cool first look at the movie and I look forward to seeing more from this movie. That’s all for this one…