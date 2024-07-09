Top 10 Vampire Horror Movies To Watch

Bloodthirsty, pale-faced with sporting fangs; vampires are dreadful and inhumanely scary. Luckily, they’re fictional, so you don’t need to shield your neck whenever a ghoulish creature busts out sharp fangs.

If you’re craving a good vampire feature, then Robert Eggers is bringing Nosferatu, fresh off the director’s seat, on 25th December 2024. A reboot of the iconic silent German film of the same name, and based on Bram Stoker’s evergreen horror novel, Dracula. Nosferatu features a cast straight from stardom heaven, with Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Skarsgard, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, to name a few in the leading roles.

To get in the spirits of the upcoming horror feast, sate your inner vampire fiend with these 10 fangsmith flicks.

1. Nosferatu (1922)

Nosferatu was the silent film that started the vampire trend, at least in the movie department. It’s gothic, mysterious, and has that hint of fantastical elements. Surely a classic one to start your vampire-binge journey.

2. Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt as vampires? Yes, please! It’s a twisted and gothic feature you’ll go through, without blinking your eye.

3. Dark Shadows (2012)

You can’t expect to go through a vampire marathon without a Tim Burton flick. Dark Shadows is equal parts dark and funny, which is a refreshing change from all the gore.

4. Byzantium (2012)

The setting of Byzantium is fitting, to say the least. Gloomy seaside town, a secret that lurks in the dark – literally, and two girls facing an unknown danger. It will make you break out in chills.

5. Daybreakers (2009)

What if the whole world was run by vampires? In Daybreakers, vampires are smart, poised, and are looking for an alternate blood source. It’s a movie straight out of a nightmare.

6. 30 Days of Night (2007)

Being stuck in a remote Alaskan town with vampires is bad enough but for 30 days? Things turn grisly at lightning speed in 30 Days of Night. Alaska doesn’t sound so peaceful now, does it?

7. Shadow of the Vampire (2007)

Is it a series of bad events or the curse of Nosferatu? Shadow of the Vampire teeters the line of truth and fiction, as the 1922 film, Nosferatu, was in the works.

8. Let the Right One In (2008)

A high-school bully meets an ageless vampire in Let The Right One In. It’s a gender-swap copycat of Twilight but with more gore and unbelievable twists.

9. Dracula (1931)

Another classic that you can’t walk past. Dracula is irresistible, and it’ll leave you in awe with its theatrical beauty and terror beyond measure.

10. Fright Night (1985)

If you need a break from gore and terror, then Fright Night will satisfy your vampy needs. With a generous dash of comedy to leave you in a puddle of cackles, this one may appear on the top ten list of anything fangs.

Wield your garlic bulbs vampire-slayers! Because these movies will give you the heebie-jeebies, until the 2024 Nosferatu bleeds you dry, in a rhetorical sense.

Happy (Vampy) Watching!