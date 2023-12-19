Torn apart from her sister Nettie (Halle Bailey) and her children, Celie (Fantasia Barrino in her major motion picture debut, reprising her 2005 role from Broadway) faces many hardships in her life, including an abusive husband simply called Mister (Colman Domingo). With the support of sultry singer Shug Avery (Taraji P. Henson) and stand-her-ground stepdaughter Sofia (Danielle Brooks, Tony-nominated for the role on Broadway), Celie ultimately finds extraordinary strength in the unbreakable bonds of a new kind of sisterhood.
The Color Purple Trailer:
The Color Purple showcased a plethora of shining stars who each perform at their best. The cast captivated audiences with its exceptional ensemble cast and musical prowess. This review delves into the outstanding performances, musical highlights, and the seamless transition from Broadway to the big screen, making it one of the standout films of 2023.
Director: Blitz Bazawule
Writer(s): Marcus Gardley, Alice Walker, Marsha Norman
Stars: Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Halle Bailey, Ciara, H.E.R., David Alan Grier, Deon Cole, Jon Batiste
The Color Purple comes to theaters December 25, 2023.
The Color Purple Review: A Must Watch Cinematic Event
- Acting - 10/1010/10
- Cinematography/Visual Effects - 9/109/10
- Plot/Screenplay - 9/109/10
- Setting/Theme - 10/1010/10
- Watchability - 10/1010/10
- Rewatchability - 9/109/10