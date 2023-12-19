Chilling News: Ghostbusters Returns With Frozen Empire!

I’ve got some seriously cool (ha!) news from the Ghostbusters universe! As someone who’s always up for a good scare and a good laugh, I couldn’t wait to spill the beans on the upcoming sequel, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Feast your eyes on the brand-spanking new poster for Frozen Empire! Check out the jaw-dropping artwork that’s giving us a taste of the wild ride we’re in. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hits theaters on March 29, 2024.

The poster is a work of art in itself, giving us a sneak peek into the frosty shenanigans of our Ghostbusters. In this new film, the team is about to dive into a new adventure at the iconic New York City firehouse. The blend of mystery, comedy, and adventure is captured brilliantly, leaving us all on the edge of our seats. We were given a glimpse into the new film with the teaser trailer and we’re given another look with this poster.

The Scoop: A Second Ice Age and a Family Reunion

In Frozen Empire, the Spengler family teams up with the OG Ghostbusters, unveiling a top-secret research lab. Things take a wild turn when an ancient artifact decides to play troublemaker, unleashing an evil force that could plunge the world into a second Ice Age.

The cast is a dream team featuring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, and the legendary trio of Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray and Annie Potts. With a lineup like that, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has the potential to deliver laughs, screams, and everything in between.

Behind the Scenes: The Creative Geniuses

Directed by the talented Gil Kenan and penned by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan, Frozen Empire pays homage to the 1984 Ghostbusters film, an Ivan Reitman gem written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. With Ivan Reitman, Jason Reitman, and Jason Blumenfeld in the producer’s chairs and Dan Aykroyd, JoAnn Perritano, Amie Karp, Erica Mills, and Eric Reich as executive producers, we’re in for a treat.

Final Word: Get Ready for a Frosty Blast!

In a nutshell, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is gearing up to be a cool addition to the Ghostbusters saga.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Ghostbusters flick? How are you liking the latest iteration of Ghostbusters films? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned and we’ll be sure to share more updates, and until then, keep those proton packs close – we’re in for a wild ride!