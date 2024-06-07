From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes “The Watchers,” written for the screen and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can’t see them, but they see everything.
The Watchers Trailer
The Good
Director: Ishana Night Shyamalan
Writer(s): Ishana Night Shyamalan
Stars: Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan and Olwen Fouere
The Watchers Review: A Thrilling Debut for Ishana Night Shyamalan
-
Acting - 7/10
7/10
-
Cinematography/Visual Effects - 7/10
7/10
-
Plot/Screenplay - 7/10
7/10
-
Setting/Theme - 7/10
7/10
-
Watchability - 7/10
7/10
-
Rewatchability - 7/10
7/10