“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” Trailer Has Got us Hooked

Here comes another Monsterverse crossover of the two most famous giants. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is coming to screens soon and here’s everything to know about it so far.

An Unexpected Alliance

It’s not every day that crossovers include the main leads being buddy-buddy with each other, but when there’s a new villain on the loose, it’s better to multiply the forces and conquer evil. This is what is expected to happen in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. This epic installment features the two infamous goliaths of the world, aka the mutant Godzilla and the giant baboon, Kong.

The trailer of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has people feeling all sorts of way. It features the two mammoth creatures doing their thing, but there are also new inclusions, like a rival Kong, Scar King, who is supposed to be the main villain of the movie, also hinting at the fact that Kong is not the last standing titan of his kind, as referenced in Kong: Skull Island (2017).

Watch the goosebumps-inducing trailer! Kong and Godzilla fight, (together), with the helping hands of animalistic allies and a group of humans. In this trailer we see that the whole of humanity is threatened by Scar King:

The mighty Kong is enough to protect his beloved island. Now, when evil rears its ugly head in the form of the muscle-packed and dominant Scar King, some reinforcements need to be made. This is where Godzilla is expected to come to the rescue of Kong and together, they must fight the most heated battles as of yet, because no one messes with an animal’s marked territory.

The epic sequel of Godzilla vs. Kong is set to release on 12th April 2024, produced by Legendary Pictures and featured by Warner Bros. Production.

The Cast

The cast of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is quite charming. Dan Stevens will be the protagonist of the movie, alongside Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle, Fala Chen, Alex Ferns, and more in supporting roles of the film.

The Unfolding of History & “Buried” Secrets

The monster crisis is at an all-time high, and it’s up to Kong and Godzilla to save the world. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (notice how there’s an X instead of a traditional Vs. Hint of an alliance is obvious and refreshingly different) goes into the details of the Hollow Earth, the very place where these mutated mammoth creatures came from and what other things lie there. It’s believed that Scar King has gained tremendous power from the Hollow Earth Temple and wants to eradicate everything on the surface and it’s up to the two colossal protectors to join forces to stop the villainous baboon once and for all.

Even though there have been many crossovers in the history of films, Godzilla x Kong is the most anticipated one so far and the 2024 release will be a surprise. Let us know if you’re excited about this movie in the comments below.