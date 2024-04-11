Monarch Takes Manhattan (and the World): Monsterverse Goes Mega!

Kaiju fans, buckle up! Remember how I flipped out recapping those epic first episodes of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters“? Well, hold onto your monster-sized hats because Apple TV+ just announced a second season and a whole lotta spin-offs for Legendary’s Monsterverse!

That’s right, Monarch isn’t going anywhere. Get ready for more monster mayhem, Monarch secrets, and deep-cut revelations! All delivered by the dream team of Chris Black, Matt Fraction, and a crew of superstars. Did someone say Godzilla? You bet! The Monsterverse itself is expanding like Godzilla after a buffet of nuclear waste. Apple TV+ struck a gold mine of a deal with Legendary, bringing multiple new shows to the streaming party. We’re talking a Monsterverse mega-franchise, spilling over into new stories and adventures. Hold onto your butts, people because this is gonna be legendary (pun intended).

So, what can we expect in season two of Monarch? Remember how the first season dropped us right in the aftermath of that crazy San Francisco brawl and Monarch’s big monster reveal? Well, buckle up for more! We’ll unravel even deeper secrets about the organization, and I have a feeling some familiar scaly faces (or maybe tentacles?) will show up.

Let’s not forget the OG Monsterverse films. The monster mayhem that started it all! From the 2014 Godzilla flick to the record-breaking “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” these movies paved the way for Monarch’s monstrous success. And with over $2 billion at the box office, it’s no surprise this legendary franchise is taking over our screens.

So, if you’re down with kaiju carnage, epic battles, and the mysteries of Monarch, then this news is a win bigger than King Kong himself. Mark your calendars, because the Monsterverse is just getting warmed up. Stay tuned for more updates, and until then, let the monster-mania commence!

