BigXThePlug and Ro$ama Drop “Beast Mode” for Godzilla x Kong

The titans are clashing on screen and in the studio! To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Monsterverse and the epic return of Godzilla and Kong, two of hip hop’s hottest rising stars, BigXThePlug and Ro$ama, just dropped a monster collab track, “Beast Mode.”

This ain’t your average movie theme song, though. “Beast Mode” is a banger that weaves together BigXThePlug’s signature flow and Ro$ama’s beats with the epic grandeur of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. This collab is a team effort between Warner Bros. Pictures and UnitedMasters.

GodZilla X Kong: The New Empire

Speaking of turning up the volume, let’s talk about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire itself. Hitting theaters on March 29th, this new movie picks up after the legendary showdown between the two titans. But this time, they gotta team up to face a whole new kind of threat: a colossal, undiscovered monster lurking deep within our world! The fate of humanity (and maybe the whole dang planet) hangs in the balance as Godzilla and Kong gotta put aside their differences and throw down against this mystery menace. Get ready for epic monster brawls, a shocking reveal about the history of these Titans, and a deep dive into the secrets of Skull Island and beyond.

This monstrous movie comes courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, with Adam Wingard at the helm as director. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire smashes into theaters worldwide on March 29th, with some international releases starting on March 27th. Just a heads up for our friends in Japan, Toho Co., Ltd. will be handling distribution, and Legendary East takes care of things in mainland China. [Source: Warner Bros. Pictures]

The Masterminds: BigXThePlug and Ro$ama

BigXThePlug, aka “The Biggest Stepper,” hails from the heart of Dallas, Texas. This dude’s been making serious waves lately with his debut mixtape “Bacc from the Dead” and hit singles like “Big Stepper,” “Mr. Trouble,” “Safehouse,” and his recent RIAA-certified Gold track “Texas.” BigX even scored a nomination for Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards, with “Texas” up for both Best Hip Hop Video and Song of the Year. New sounds, fresh visuals, and co-signs from legends like Bun B, Erykah Badu, and Shaq? BigX’s star is definitely on the rise.

Ro$ama, the Paris, Texas dynamo, is another force to be reckoned with. He’s reshaping the hip-hop scene with his unique beats that capture the raw energy of the streets. Ro$ama’s music is a sonic journey that blends storytelling, street smarts, and the undeniable pulse of his hometown. In the crowded world of hip-hop, Ro$ama cuts through the noise with verses that lay bare the struggles, triumphs, and dreams of his generation. His collab with BigXThePlug injects an electric energy that takes their music to a whole new level. Signed to BigXThaPlug’s 600 Entertainment label, Ro$ama already boasts over 20 million streams, co-wrote the hit “Mmhmm,” and is locked in to perform at Rolling Loud ’24 in LA.

“Beast Mode” drops on March 18th, so get ready to turn up the volume! [Source: Warner Bros. Pictures]