FROM Season 3 Filming Begins!

Greetings, FROMily! Exciting news is buzzing in the air as the cameras start rolling for the much-anticipated FROM Season 3. The town’s mysteries are set to deepen, and our beloved cast and crew have begun their journey into the unknown. Join us as we unveil the behind-the-scenes glimpses and updates from the filming set.

The adventure begins with Simon Webster, Corteon Moore, and a couple of mysterious guests arriving at the airport. Webster, donning a stylish FROM hoodie, teased us with snapshots of their journey. Intrigued? Check out our Merch Store for some exclusive recreations! Corteon Moore and Pegah Ghafoori have us on the edge of our seats with seemingly in-costume snapshots. Is this a sneak peek into their characters’ fate, or just a clever fake-out? Speculations aside, it’s a good sign that our favorite actors are ready for action!

Academy Young Artist Awards Nomination for Simon Webster

Kudos to Simon Webster for his Academy Young Artist Awards nomination! Our favorite creepy cranky Ethan is making waves, and we couldn’t be prouder. The young artist shares his talent in FROM, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed for his well-deserved recognition!

Behind-the-Scenes Revelations from Ricky He

Ricky He, the charismatic Kenny, shared an intriguing image with Corteon Moore. While acknowledging an award, keen-eyed fans spotted subtle hints that Season 3 is officially in the works. Kenny’s got a new look, and we can’t wait to unravel the reasons behind it!

Congratulations to Avery Konrad on her Engagement

Amidst the filming buzz, let’s take a moment to celebrate love! Avery Konrad, our brilliant Sarah, recently got engaged. The joyous occasion was shared with heartwarming pictures, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the happy couple.

The Journey Continues…

As the cameras roll and our favorite actors dive into the enigmatic world of FROM, we can’t help but anticipate the thrills and chills awaiting us in Season 3. Keep an eye on our blog for more updates, and don’t forget to share your excitement with fellow FROM enthusiasts. The journey continues, and we’re in for an unforgettable ride!

Stay tuned, FROMily, as we embark on this thrilling journey together. Season 3 promises more mysteries, scares, and unexpected twists. Buckle up — it’s going to be one hell of a ride!

FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest; including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) leading an ensemble cast that includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad (Honor Society). New series regulars joining Season 2 include Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), AJ Simmons (Reacher) and Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare, Jann).