FROM Season 2: Avery Konrad “Sara” Interview

Thank you for checking out our FROM Season 2 Interview with actress Avery Konrad. Get ready to delve into the captivating world of ‘Sara’ as we sit down with the talented actress for an exclusive interview. Join us as we unravel the layers of this enigmatic character and explore Avery’s incredible portrayal. Discover the inspiration behind her performance, the challenges she faced while bringing ‘Sara’ to life, and the memorable moments that have shaped her journey on the show.

Avery shares behind-the-scenes anecdotes, the process of connecting with ‘Sara’s’ emotions, and the dynamics of working with the talented cast. Don’t miss this chance to gain insights into Avery Konrad’s incredible talent and her remarkable contribution to the show. Get ready for an intimate conversation that reveals the magic behind ‘Sara’s’ presence on the screen!

Synopsis:

FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest; including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) leading an ensemble cast that includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad (Honor Society). New series regulars joining Season 2 include Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), AJ Simmons (Reacher) and Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare, Jann).