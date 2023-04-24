FROM Season 2 Episode 1 DEEP DIVE and Breakdown

Thanks for checking out my FROM Season 2 Episode 1 Review, Recap, and Analysis. The Show’s Title is Stranger’s in a Strange Land which is a 1961 science fiction novel by American author Robert A. Heinlein. It tells the story of Valentine Michael Smith, a human who comes to Earth in early adulthood after being born on the planet Mars and raised by Martians, and explores his interaction with and eventual transformation of Terran culture.

What’s really cool about this episode is that we get to pick back up on the bus that drove into town during the finale of last season. Now this bus being introduced at the end of last season was just the icing on the cake of a season that had me screaming at the TV for answers with the finale introducing a lot of plot points that we hope to explore more in Season 2.

FROM is a horror and mystery series that follows the story of a small town, which has been plagued by unexplained phenomena for years. When The Matthews arrives in town, they quickly discover that the mysteries of the town run deeper than they could have ever imagined. The first season of FROM focuses on the resident’s attempts to unravel the town’s secrets and uncover the truth behind the strange occurrences.

Throughout the season, the people encounter a range of bizarre and terrifying events including creatures that lurk in the woods and hunt at night. As they dig deeper into the town’s secrets, they begin to uncover a web of mysteries and secrets that could have far-reaching consequences. The first season of FROM is a tense and gripping mystery that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end.

FROM stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Moreno, Scott McCord, Eion Bailey, Ricky He, Hannah Cheramy, Avery Konrad, Chloe Van Landschoot, Pegah Ghafoori, Corteon Moore, Elizabeth Saunders, and more.